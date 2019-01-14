Canadian air traffic controllers send pizza to U.S. colleagues working without pay

It's the fourth week of Donald Trump's government shutdown, with around 800,000 federal employees working without pay since Dec. 22.

That includes air traffic controllers, like those working in the New York Air Traffic Control Center, who, while they're still waiting for their paychecks, received a tasty symbol of solidarity from their colleagues across the Canadian border.

Canadian air traffic controllers from the Atlantic province towns of Gander and Moncton ordered pizzas for the crew working at the control center in Ronkonkoma, Long Island on Friday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Pointed out by the news outlet, a notice was posted up in the hallway of the centre heralding the arrival of 32 pies courtesy of the Canadian Air Traffic Controller Association (CATCA).

An image of the notice was posted to Reddit by David Lombardo, a former air traffic controller at the Long Island center, and was posted by other employees on Twitter.

Thank you to @CATCA5454 for your generosity! We all appreciate you standing side by side with us. The Air Traffic Family world wide is amazing. pic.twitter.com/bwI69MPZWy — Joseph lanzetta (@TinPusher688) January 12, 2019

This wasn't the only U.S. air traffic control center to receive some cheesy goodness from their Canadian counterparts.

Ever since controllers in Edmonton reportedly ordered pizzas for their colleagues in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday, Canadian control centers have sent pizzas to 35 U.S. units including those in Boston, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Cleveland.

What started as one gesture of #solidarity from YEG ACC controllers to those in ANC, is now a pizza wave with CATCA ACC and Tower members sending pizzas all over the US. Our CATCA members stand with our @NATCA brothers and sisters! — CATCA (@CATCA5454) January 13, 2019

Thank you @CATCA5454 for sending our brothers and sisters at Boston Center pizza! We appreciate your support during our #GovernmentShutdown pic.twitter.com/7umefjrikq — NATCA New England (@NATCANewEngland) January 12, 2019

I'm extremely grateful of @CATCA5454 for the extremely kind gesture of buying us pizza while our own government isn't paying us. I might have to cheer for a Canadian hockey team (as long as they aren't playing the Coyotes 🤣) #ThankYou #Day21 pic.twitter.com/d6IYBWbGdz — 🏳️‍🌈Call Me Myke🇺🇸 (@jimmyphx) January 12, 2019

@CATCA5454 our brothers from the north sending love and solidarity to @NATCA border facilities pic.twitter.com/Jb6GANYk3o — Mark Sheehy (@zbw_atc) January 11, 2019

#ShutdownStories: #AirTrafficControllers in Canada have sent pizza to their adjoining U.S. facilities in a show of solidarity & support. #AirTrafficControl



Vancouver Center to Seattle ARTCC

Winnipeg Center to Minneapolis ARTCC

Toronto Center to Cleveland ARTCC







— Lew W (@atclew58) January 11, 2019

The best bit? The initiative came directly from Canadian employees themselves, something Ron Singer, spokesman for Nav Canada, which owns and operates Canada's civil air navigation industry, congratulated them on while talking to HuffPost Canada.

"We are very proud of the thoughtfulness that our controllers have shown to their colleagues in the U.S., proud but not surprised," he told the news outlet.

Doug Church, deputy director of public affairs for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) in the U.S. told CBC there are 14,000 controllers currently working without pay.

In fact, on Friday, NATCA announced it is suing the federal government for its members working without pay thanks to Trump's shutdown over funding for his border wall.

The association had already joined other aviation groups in penning an open letter to officials, urging the government to resolve the shutdown.

So, while an actual paycheck what U.S. air traffic controllers really need, a show of support and solidarity in the form of pizza is a solid "hang in there" from across the border.

"It's just a really good shot in the arm of positive energy and positive emotion to know that, 'Hey they've got our back,'" Church told CBC. "On behalf of the entire NATCA and air traffic control around this country, we extend our thanks and our gratitude."