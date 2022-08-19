Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules

Nikhilesh De
·1 min read

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday.

According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2 assets. Group 1 represents traditional assets that confer rights and obligations. Anything else is a Group 2 asset. Regulated entities need to notify OSFI if their total gross positions exceed 1% of their capital and if their total net short positions exceed 0.1% of their capital.

"The scope of this advisory is limited to the capital and liquidity treatment of a FRFI’s exposures to crypto assets. The advisory does not address other issues, including whether a FRFI is permitted under the Bank Act, Insurance Companies Act or Trust and Loan Companies Act to issue any particular crypto asset, or to acquire or hold a controlling or substantial investment in entities that engage in this activity," the guidance said. "This advisory sets out OSFI’s expectations as to when FRFIs should notify their lead supervisor if they intend to have exposures to cryptoassets."

If an entity does want to conduct other crypto-related activities, it needs to contact its supervisor at OSFI and share information as needed, the regulator said.

Thursday's publication marks the first major federal crypto rules for banks issued by a Canadian regulator. It comes the same week the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank published similar guidance for regulated entities under their respective purviews.

Like the OSFI's guidance, the Fed and the ECB both directed supervised entities to notify the regulators in writing if the banks wished to engage with crypto.

Recommended Stories

  • When Seeking Real Returns, Don't Forget Supply, Demand and Scarcity

    Here's why I still see energy and other essentials -- including coal and land -- as hot opportunities.

  • Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt what it called "false and misleading" claims the exchange had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX's U.S. operations, contained misleading claims that funds held at and stocks purchased through FTX were FDIC insured, and ordered the company to remove any misleading language from its social media accounts and websites. In the tweet, which Harrison has since deleted, he stated that direct deposits from employers to the crypto exchange are “stored in individually FDIC-insured bank accounts” and that stocks purchased via FTX US “are held in FDIC-insured” brokerage accounts.

  • Cathie Wood Favorite Ginkgo Bioworks Bolsters Biosecurity Platform Via This Acquisition

    Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) has purchased certain epidemiological data infrastructure assets from Baktus, Inc., a Delaware-based public benefit corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the terms of the deal, Ginkgo will assume ownership of proprietary datasets, modeling and analytic tools, and a software platform. Ginkgo also expects to integrate several ongoing epidemiological analysis projects and a team of epidemiological data experts into its biosecurity and public

  • Bitcoin Retraces 3 Weeks of Gains as Analysts Blame Macroeconomic Turmoil

    Bitcoin is holding at around $21,340 after slumping for the sixth consecutive day.

  • Fed: 'Things break' when you start quantitative tightening, strategist says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member Thomas Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the leadership behind the movements in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, crypto, and market outlooks ahead of the Fed's future interest rate plans.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • 3 Highly-Ranked REITs Paying Investors Handsomely

    Investing in REITs allows individual investors to earn a share of the income generated through commercial real estate ownership without having to own commercial real estate.

  • The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

    After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available to its institutional clients, tracking bitcoin’s performance, offering direct exposure to the price of the cryptocurrency and of course, trading options. “Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets using our technology and product capabilities,” BlackRock said in its press release.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • Hedge funds pile up $125 billion bet against the S&P 500’s big summer rally

    A more than $125 billion institutional short position is building up against the stock market, driven by hedge funds, according to BNP Paribas.

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock

    Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.