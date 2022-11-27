Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows Canadian investment banks RBC CIBC BMO TD and Scotiabank in Toronto
1
Niket Nishant and Divya Rajagopal
·3 min read

By Niket Nishant and Divya Rajagopal

(Reuters) - Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans.

The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.

On average, profit for the Big Six banks are expected to drop 4% from last year, hurt by lower investment banking activity. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the three months ended Sept. 30 nearly halved to C$22.8 billion ($17 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

Investors have already marked down bank stocks anticipating a weaker quarter, with the banking sub-index dropping 6.8% so far this year, compared with a 4.7% decline in the broader benchmark.

Since the Bank of Canada's first rate hike in March, the Big Six have lost over C$63.5 billion of market capitalization.

"The increased volatility and pressure on equity markets during the fiscal quarter suggest that we could see a continuation of the weaker underwriting revenue this quarter," Credit Suisse analysts Joo Ho Kim and Amanda Abraham said.

Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, which have the largest capital markets businesses, are expected to see the biggest hit to profits.

However, analysts are divided on the impact of a slowing economy, as some macro indicators still point to robust demand for loans.

"The bottom line is that those looking for proof of a recession in this latest batch of bank results will be sorely disappointed once again," said Meny Grauman and Felix Fang of the Bank of Nova Scotia in a note.

"We continue to believe that a defensive posturing remains appropriate" heading into fiscal 2023, adding they expect credit conditions to hold up remarkably well.

Rate hikes by the central bank are expected to have boosted the top six Canadian lenders' net interest margin, a key gauge of how much banks earn through lending, by nearly 8 basis points from last year.

"Business lending was particularly strong and aided by strength in balances outside of Canada," KBW analysts Mike Rizvanovic and Abhilash Shashidharan said.

In the first two months of the quarter, loans grew 15%, Credit Suisse said, citing data from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

But pumping up the rates too much can spook borrowers into spending less and saving more, hurting loan demand. Banks are facing an uphill battle navigating a downtrend in the housing market as higher borrowing costs eliminate potential homebuyers, casting a pall on what is typically a lucrative revenue stream for lenders.

Mortgages account for nearly 65% of the banks' domestic loans.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the No.4 lender, with over 50% of its total loans being domestic retail mortgages, will be hit harder than peers, analysts said.

However, there are signs that the Bank of Canada could soon be approaching the end of its hawkish rate hike cycle, which could stabilize housing market and spur overall credit demand.

Banks' fourth-quarter bad debt provisions are expected to nearly triple from last year and their 2023 forecast for the same will be a key focus at a time when investors are punishing stocks at the slightest indication of a crack in consumers' financial health.

Cormark analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia, which was more aggressive than its peers in releasing reserves during the pandemic, to accelerate building back bad debt provisions as challenges persist.

National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, also among the Big Six, will report earnings on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

($1 = 1.3426 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Elections Set Stage for Tighter Presidential Race in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is set for a more contentious presidential race focused on rising tensions with China, after low turnout in local elections handed China-skeptic President Tsai Ing-wen’s party historic losses.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermThe ruling Democrat

  • FTX Chaos Prompts Reckoning on Dubai’s Embrace of Crypto Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermOn Oct. 26, days before the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried sat for lunch at an upscale Dubai restaurant, subtly testing the waters for funding at a table of founders, bankers and financiers, inc

  • France's Le Maire: We went too far in use of consulting firms

    The French government made excessive use of consultancy firms in the past and is now striving to correct that, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Emmanuel Macron's government has come under pressure in recent months for being too dependent on consultancy groups. Financial prosecutors said earlier this week they were investigating his election campaign as part of a wider probe into consultancy firm McKinsey and its links to the president.

  • Stocks, China Assets Face Rough Open as Covid Unrest Hits Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests against China’s Covid curbs may cast a shadow on the nation’s assets and broader risk sentiment in global markets as trading resumes after the weekend.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermBefore it becomes clear how Beijing will respond to the la

  • Perseus Fintech All Set to Become the First Private Equity Fund in NFT

    Perseus Fintech, the Romanian investment company, gearing up to become the First Private Equity Fund in NFT. Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2022) - Perseus Fintech, the well-known investment company in Bucharest, Romania, is providing a new opportunity for crypto and NFT enthusiasts by bringing in 'traditional' investment funds and the capital of private investors into the Crypto space, mainly on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains. By this, the company aims to become the ...

  • Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China: ‘Xi Jinping! Step down!’

    Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…

  • Bye-Bye, Bear Market? The Worst Could Be Over for Stocks.

    Keep an eye on the drop in bond yields for clues to the stock market’s future. One market strategist sees the S&P 500 hitting 5000 next year.

  • US Jobs Report Likely to Show Subtle Progress for Fed: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest reading of the US labor market on Friday is expected to show job growth on more of the downward glide path sought by Federal Reserve policy makers in their fight to beat back inflation.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermPayrolls are projected

  • Hormel Foods and HP Inc. Declare Dividend Increases

    This marks the 57th consecutive year in which Hormel has raised its annual payout. It is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Increases to Natural Alternatives International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

    CEO Mark LeDoux has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Natural Alternatives International...

  • WSJ Opinion: The Economy Confronts the Holidays

    Biden says help is coming, but will it arrive in time for Christmas? Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • Independent Trustee Sheila Murray Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sheila Murray, the Independent Trustee of Granite...

  • Capital Allocation Trends At National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) Aren't Ideal

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll...

  • How to watch Week 12 of the NFL live online for free—and without cable

    There are lots of post-Thanksgiving leftovers for the NFL as well.

  • Kansas Power Couple Law and Patricia Payne, Owners of Hardbody Supplements Built an Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Company

    Hardbody Supplements hits No. 2 fastest-growing private company in the Inc. Regionals 2022: Midwest, thanks to Law and Patricia Payne.

  • Risk Appetite Is Surging Again in Markets Seduced by Fed Hope

    (Bloomberg) -- Under the surface of one of the quietest weeks on Wall Street all year, some money managers are renewing speculative bets, hoping against hope that a more friendly -- or at least less-hostile -- Fed, is back in their corner.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Secon

  • A new General Hospital: Turning an iconic L.A. landmark into homeless housing

    After standing mostly vacant for the last 14 years, the iconic General Hospital is nearing a reincarnation as affordable and homeless housing.

  • WSJ Opinion: Yes, the Georgia Senate Runoff Matters

    Walker and Warnock will rely on party turnout machinery. Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

  • Ahead of November FOMC, big banks saw 4.875% peak Fed rate target

    Wall Street’s biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its November policy meeting that they had increased their estimation of how far the central bank would raise rates. The banks, called primary dealers, said the Fed would raise its overnight target rate to a peak of 4.875% by March, according to a survey released Friday by the New York Fed. The banks were surveyed in October ahead of the Nov. 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.