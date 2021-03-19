Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves court on a break in Vancouver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Berman and Moira Warburton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah Berman and Moira Warburton

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Meng's legal team said on Friday.

Among the questions the agent asked was whether Huawei had an office in Iran, defence lawyer Mona Duckett told the judge, a line of questioning that she argued had nothing to do with immigration and her admissibility into Canada.

"It was an attempt to gather evidence for one audience," the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Duckett said as the hearing for Meng's extradition entered the last phase of arguments.

Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

The Canadian government has called the defence team's argument an unfounded "conspiracy," and stated that officials on both sides of the border followed due processes.

If extradited, Meng will face trial for bank fraud in the United States. Meng, who says she is innocent, is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver. Her legal team wants the case to be dismissed, arguing abuses of process took place during her arrest and her rights were violated.

Canadian border officials questioned Meng for three hours before the Canadian police arrested her on a U.S. warrant.

Meng's legal team allege Canadian and U.S. authorities coordinated to use the additional investigative powers of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to question her without a lawyer present.

CBSA Superintendent Sanjit Dhillon, one of the officers who interrogated Meng, testified in November 2020 that the Canadian police did not give him any instructions about what to ask Meng, however.

Another CBSA officer who was involved testified last year that border officials were concerned about keeping their investigation separate from the police's extradition arrest.

On Friday, Duckett was skeptical about what she called Dhillon's "excuse" for bringing up Iran, which was that he read a Wikipedia article about Huawei which mentioned that country.

Meng's defence has accused several police and border witnesses of "untruthful” testimony in their submissions about alleged abuses of process.

Meng's arrest has caused a breakdown in diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Shortly after she was detained, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. Spavor faced trial on Friday; Kovrig's trial is set for Monday.

Meng's case is expected to wrap up in May, although a decision could be appealed, which would delay the final outcome.

(Reporting by Sarah Berman and Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Denny Thomas and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Where is Chelsea? Man’s car stolen with puppy inside at Raleigh gas station

    His year-and-a-half-old white and brown schnauzer-poodle mix has been his emotional support animal since just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

  • A pelican was mutilated on a Florida Keys bridge. Police want help finding two men.

    Florida fish and wildlife police are looking for two men they say mutilated a pelican in the Florida Keys earlier this month.

  • Startup Sold DNA Kits to Test Poop. Prosecutors Say It’s a Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- The founders of medical testing company uBiome Inc. were criminally charged with a $60 million fraud in an alleged scheme that reads like a smaller-scale, lower-profile version of the spectacular collapse of Theranos Inc.Offering products that allowed consumers and patients to analyze the DNA of their own microbiomes from fecal samples, uBiome filed for bankruptcy in September 2019, about four months after the FBI began investing its billing practices. Among its creditors were high-profile venture capital firms 8VC and Andreessen Horowitz.Now, its former chief executives, Jessica Richman, 46, and Zachary Apte, 36, face charges of securities fraud and health-care fraud that could send them to prison for 20 years, along with a suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The cases echo the criminal charges pending against Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes and her onetime boyfriend and former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.There’s one important difference: While Holmes and Balwani are heading to trial to defend themselves, prosecutors say Richman and Apte are fugitives.“The defendants’ initial federal court appearances have not yet been scheduled,” the U.S. attorney’s office in San Francisco said in a statement Thursday.Like Holmes and Balwani, Richman and Apte worked closely together and were romantically involved -- leading them to marry in 2019, according to the SEC.In another parallel, both sets of defendants are charged with telling investors their companies could perform reliable medical tests when, according to prosecutors, they couldn’t.Ultimately, though, the alleged fraud at Theranos was on a much grander scale: Richman and Apte’s startup was valued at $600 million in one series of fundraising, compared with $9 billion for Theranos at its height.The Spectacular Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes and TheranosRichman and Apte “painted a false picture of uBiome as a rapidly growing company with a strong track record of reliable revenue through health insurance reimbursements for its tests,” the SEC said in its complaint. “uBiome’s purported success in generating revenue, however, was a sham.”Initially, uBiome’s “Gut Explorer” test was offered to perform genetic sequencing from fecal samples and marketed as a way to get a better understanding of what was going on in one’s gut, according to the indictment. By 2014, Richman and Apte concluded the company couldn’t generate enough revenue to attract venture capital investors, so turned to marketing clinical tests used to make medical decisions, according to the government.Ubiome submitted health insurance claims for its tests, ultimately marketed as “SmartGut,” to private insurers providing coverage to Medicare beneficiaries as well as private-sector employer-sponsored health plans, according to the indictment.Among other practices, Richman and Apte deceived health care providers and insurers by submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims for re-tests, relying on a “captive network” of health care providers to whom they gave partial and misleading information, and manipulating dates of service to conceal uBiome’s real testing and marketing practices, prosecutors said.The company founders relied on the scheme from 2015 to 2019 to sell uBiome stock and debt to pay for operations and enrich themselves, prosecutors said. The indictment describes a series of investment rounds by various funds not identified by name.Read More: uBiome Estate Donating 40k Covid-19 Testing Kits to HospitalSan Francisco-based 8VC and Menlo Park, California-based Andreessen Horowitz hold a 22% and 10% stake in uBiome, respectively, court documents show.8VC led an early, $17 million fundraising round and participated with 10 other investment firms in an $83 million, later-stage round, while Andreessen Horowitz took part in another early-stage, $4.5 million round, according to market data provider PitchBook. Y Combinator, based in Mountain View, California, and Tokyo-based Dentsu Ventures are among other uBiome investors listed by PitchBook.”We are grateful to the authorities and will continue to fully cooperate with them,” 8VC said in a statement. “We cannot comment any further on an ongoing case.”Y Combinator declined to comment while Andreessen Horowitz and Dentsu Ventures didn’t respond to requests for comment.Richman and Apte didn’t tell investors tell that insurer questions about uBiome’s billing practices called the company’s “entire business model into question,” but that the founders “had to falsify documents and lie to insurance providers in order to attempt to keep them at bay,” according to the indictment.Richman and Apte couldn’t be located for comment. Spokespersons for the U.S. attorney’s office and the San Francisco office of the FBI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The criminal case is U.S. v. Apte, 21-cr-0116, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).(An earlier version of this story corrected the participation by 8VC and Andreessen Horowitz in fundraising)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jaxxon Rabbit Gets a STAR WARS Black Series Figure (Really)

    Hasbro's newest wave of Star Wars Black Series figures includes one of the most unlikely heroes to join the collection, comics favorite Jaxxon Rabbit. The post Jaxxon Rabbit Gets a STAR WARS Black Series Figure (Really) appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Feds, charities adjust to rising migrant numbers

    The Biden administration is responding to a wave of children crossing the southern border into the U.S. with some of the very tactics that evoked moral outrage from Democrats when former President Donald Trump embraced them. (March 19)

  • Lou Diamond Phillips Shares How He Landed in the New Movie ‘Adverse’ and Relating to His Role

    Lou Diamond Phillips explains how fan conventions led him to land a role in the new film 'Adverse' and chats about his "straight shooter" character.

  • Church of England to introduce 30 per cent quota for BAME clergy

    The Church of England will introduce a quota for black and minority ethnic (BAME) clergy, roll out anti-racism training and contextualise church statues "that may cause pain or offence", a leaked report has revealed. Last year, church officials set up a taskforce to investigate racism after the Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said during a General Synod debate that he was "sorry and ashamed… that we are still institutionally racist". The number of clergy who identify as of a UK minority ethnic background has historically been low. Of the 42 diocesan bishops across the country, the only one from a BAME background is Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford. According to 2019 ministry statistics, around 93.7 per cent of senior staff – a category that includes bishops, archdeacons and cathedral clergy – described themselves as being white British, a minor decrease from 2012 when the figure was 96 per cent. The leaked report has shown how the new taskforce plans to address such imbalances, with recommendations such as a 30 per cent quota for BAME clergy, an overhaul of education within CoE schools and clergy curriculum, all recruitment shortlists to include "at least one appointable UK minority ethnic candidate" and plans to "deal with" controversial statues and monuments. The report, leaked to The Spectator and entitled "From Lament to Action: Report of the Archbishops' Anti-Racism Taskforce", said there should be "one UK minority ethnic clergy elected from each region". The reforms will be funded and overseen by the creation of a Racial Justice Unit for a five-year fixed-term basis. The report is due before the Archbishops' Council next week, with a final version being published on April 22. The draft document also suggests officials must "acknowledge, repent and take decisive action to address the shameful history and legacy" of the Church's involvement in the historic transatlantic slave trade and "deal with any part of the church building that may cause pain or offence". "The Black Lives Matter movement, and in particular the dumping of the Colston statue in Bristol docks shed new light and brought needed urgency to the Church of England's consideration of its own contested heritage," it says.

  • Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges: congressional hearing

    U.S. lawmakers, professors and actor Daniel Dae Kim said the Asian-American community was reeling from a year of heightened anti-Asian attacks in a congressional hearing held just days after the killing of six Asian women in Georgia. Thursday's hearing, which was scheduled before the attack, aimed to examine a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, which rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. "Our community is bleeding, we are in pain and for the last year we've been screaming out for help," Democratic Representative Grace Meng told the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' E1 recap: Spoiler-free Easter eggs and unanswered questions

    The first episode of Marvel's new TV show has landed on Disney+.

  • Trudeau condemns Canadian's trial held behind closed doors in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday criticized China for blocking access to the trial of Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by Beijing since late 2018 on spying charges, a case that is part of a wider diplomatic spat between Washington and Beijing. Spavor and his lawyer appeared at a hearing on Friday and the court will later set a date to issue a verdict, the Dandong Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website. China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

  • Harry Connick Jr. Reveals His Daughter Directed Two of His New Music Videos (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with Harry Connick Jr. about his new album, 'Alone With My Faith,' out tomorrow.

  • Citing slowdown, Miami-Dade opening its vaccination sites to 40+ on March 29

    Miami-Dade’s county-run vaccination sites will open to anyone 40 and over on March 29, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday, setting up a more permissive criteria than what Gov. Ron DeSantis has so far allowed.

  • An Army lieutenant says New York Rep. Tom Reed sexually harassed her when she was a junior lobbyist

    "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back," Nicolette Davis texted a coworker about an interaction with Reed in 2017, adding, "HELP HELP."

  • Texas Supreme Court Sidesteps Grid Manager Immunity -- For Now

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas Supreme Court, in a closely divided decision, ruled Friday that the state’s power-grid manager has legal immunity that may shield it from billions of dollars in blackout-related claims.The all-Republican high court split 5 to 4, with the majority deciding that a legal technicality prevented it from weighing in on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’s claim to governmental immunity in a case that predated the February disaster. As a result, a lower court ruling granting government immunity to Ercot stands for now.Four justices – including the chief justice - pushed back strongly, with dissenting opinions that said the public uproar over Ercot’s role in power outages that impacted millions of people last month demanded a clear decision from the high court on the immunity issue.“The parties want to know. The public wants to know. The Court refuses to answer,” Chief Justice Nathan Hecht wrote. He said the court will face the same question again a year or two from now, as the same case circles back and fresh challenges related to the February calamity also rise through the court system.The Texas high court decision largely ignores recent filings by some of the state’s largest counties begging for Ercot to be left exposed to blackout-related claims.“Let those who have suffered bring and prove their case,” said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. “Simply being regulated and serving a public purpose is not enough to confer immunity – many private businesses do just that.”Ercot is a private entity that receives no taxpayer funds and is managed by “an industry-centric board of directors,” Menefee said, and as such doesn’t deserve the same shield from private lawsuits that state-funded agencies get.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WATCH: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders flips, now likes Buffalo blue cheese

    Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders on blue cheese.

  • Crew member suffers "fatal medical event" on set of The Conners

    A crew member has died today on the set of ABC’s The Conners, per The Hollywood Reporter. Although the man’s identity is being withheld, a statement from the show’s producer, Werner Entertainment, confirmed that the crew member in question was “a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years,” and that he suffered what’s being described as “a fatal medical event.” The news was first reported by TMZ, which also reported that studio medics had been called to the scene of the incident, but were unable to revive the man.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • An expert guide on what activities are safe for partially vaccinated people, from dating to going to the gym

    More people have got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But with no federal guidelines in place, Insider asked an expert for advice.