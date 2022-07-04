Canadian Border Services Agency seizes over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine and heroin

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted over 50kg of suspected cocaine and heroin, the CBSA announced in a news release on Monday.

On June 3, a truck driver’s vehicle was referred for a second examination after the driver sought entry into Canada at the Aldergrove port of entry, Commercial Operations in Langley, British Columbia..

Officers inspected the truck’s cargo and discovered 50 brick-shaped objects containing illegal narcotics after officers observed that some pallets had been tampered with.

Over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine and one kilogram of suspected heroin was seized.

The suspect and drugs were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for further criminal investigation.

