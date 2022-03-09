Canadian carriers see spring flying boost, but costs cloud horizon

Allison Lampert
·2 min read

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian carriers are seeing a bounce in spring travel after a slump due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the country's largest airport bracing for its busiest travel day since the onset of the pandemic this Friday.

But just as COVID-19 shows signs of ebbing, surging oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine crisis and high regulatory costs are casting shadows ahead of the busy summer vacation season.

Canadian air traffic is recovering more slowly than in the United States due to tougher virus restrictions.

But after rules eased in February, flights to some sun destinations rebounded in March to levels similar to those seen before Omicron hit winter travel, data from airline data company Cirium suggest.

Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday said it is expecting March 11 to be the busiest travel day since the start of the pandemic, with about 85,000 passengers set to arrive or depart ahead of spring break next week in the country's most populous-province, Ontario.

The country's two largest carriers, Air Canada and privately-held WestJet Airlines are recalling and hiring flight attendants, said Hugh Pouliot, a spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents them.

Westjet is "hiring like mad right now."

"We have seen an uptick in demand for both short-term (spring break) and long-term travel," said WestJet spokeswoman Denise Kenny.

Still, WestJet operates about 350 flights a day compared with more than 700 pre-pandemic, she noted.

"Even with this uptick we won't recover to 2019 levels," said Suzanne Acton-Gervais, interim president of the National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC), which represents the country's largest carriers.

Both U.S. and Canadian airlines have called for an end to testing requirements by the two countries for international travellers as they face higher oil prices and other costs.

"What we're hopeful is as the rules become less complex and more predictable people will feel comfortable traveling again," said Acton-Gervais who wants Canada to end testing by April 1.

The price of oil, which has climbed steadily since late last year, is linked to capacity growth, said U.S. airline trade group Airlines for America in a presentation, as some of the country's carriers cut less profitable routes.

Air Canada and U.S. legacy carriers have said they do not have current plans to hedge.

WestJet's Kenny said other costs have risen during the pandemic with 24% of every C$100 spent on airfare in Canada going to regulatory fees.

Kenny said WestJet has not increased fares, or "made any deliberate change to our systems in response to the rising cost of fuel."

Air Canada said airline pricing is based on different factors including competition and demand.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Weighs Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Power Supplier Rosatom

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company, Rosatom Corp., a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy The

  • Years of low U.S. consumer energy costs wane following Russian invasion

    U.S. motorists, already dealing with a steep rise in spending on fuel as the economy rebounded from the coronavirus-induced recession, are now dealing with surging gasoline prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, coming into recent months, U.S. consumer spending on energy and gasoline had been near historically low levels - even in the years preceding the coronavirus pandemic. Global energy market prices have skyrocketed since the invasion and subsequent sanctions on Russia from the United States and other countries.

  • Dow Jumps, Oil and Gold Slip Back—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors piled back into beaten-down equities as commodity prices, which have surged since the beginning of the conflict, declined.

  • Samsung, Whirlpool, HP, and more visit the White House to talk 'essential' semiconductors

    Samsung, Whirlpool (WHR), HP (HPQ), Medtronic (MDT), Micron (MU), and Cummins (CMI) came to the White House Wednesday along with two governors to address the semiconductor shortage.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • Even The Batman May Not Be Strong Enough to Save AMC Stock

    From Thursday through Sunday, the new "The Batman" feature film exploded onto screens, delivering the third highest attended movie weekend of the past two years for AMC Theatres (AMC), with more than four million tickets sold globally. It didn't hurt that, with $128.5 million it box office revenue booked over four days, "The Batman" easily delivered "the most successful opening weekend of all the first installments in the Batman series of films" (according to Quartz.com). And yet, by the evening

  • With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments: Work with us

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -With crude oil surging past $125 a barrel, oil company executives called on Tuesday for more favorable global government energy policy to help the industry resolve the supply crisis that has deepened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, while Britain said it will phase them out by year end. Oil prices settled the session 4% higher and have shot up 30% since the invasion.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian May Add an Extra Charge

    Yes, you get a lot for the basic price of your ticket, but the cruise lines put a lot of temptations in front of you, all designed to get you to spend more money. Now, Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line face a situation where they may have to add a new fee that customers would not be able to opt out of. Oil prices have been rising, and they're likely to push higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

    Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Ater all, they help to line Disney's pockets and improve the overall park experience for the rest of us. Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy spoke at the Morgan Stanley 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Monday, addressing several questions about the Orlando theme parks.

  • Another New Casino Coming to Las Vegas (It's 20 Years in the Making)

    Sin City has a huge construction boom and it's not just the big Las Vegas Strip players Caesars and MGM that are making moves.

  • Thousands of Russians stuck in Thailand as sanctions kick in

    Thousands of tourists from Russia are currently stranded in Thailand, officials said on Tuesday, as unprecedented Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine put a squeeze on Russians struggling to find flights and finances. Flight cancellations, a rouble currency in free-fall and payment problems from Russian banks being cut off from the global SWIFT system has left more than 7,000 Russians in limbo in locations like Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi, Thailand's tourism authority chief said.

  • Budget Airline Brings Breeze of Good News for Las Vegas Casinos

    Budget carrier Breeze is seriously expanding its footprint, announcing 35 routes to 10 new cities, including a hugely important leisure destination.

  • San Bernardino airport debuts first commercial passenger airline

    As part of a major expansion for the startup airline Breeze Airways, later this summer, there will be nonstop flights offered to San Francisco, starting at $49 each way.

  • Frontier Airlines expands non-stop flights out of RDU

    Raleigh-Durham International Airport added a new airline and eight new nonstop destinations on an already existing airline.

  • 30 Adorable Private Cottages Are Coming to This Coastal Town in Maine — and We Got a Sneak Peek

    Salt Cottages officially opens on Fourth of July weekend.

  • Frontier Airlines relaunching SA flights to key U.S. markets

    The latest win comes as the Denver-based carrier looks to close multibillion-dollar airline acquisition

  • Why Buying Property in These 5 Southern Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate can be one of the best investments for generating consistent income, but real estate investors often focus on long-term rentals with leases of a year or longer. While there is something to...

  • I've Traveled To Over 35 Countries, And These Are The 17 Most Delicious Cities I've Ever Visited

    As someone who lives to travel and eat, I'll never forget these.View Entire Post ›

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Change Customers Will Love (Carnival Won't)

    Royal Caribbean and Carnival endlessly try to outdo each other. It's a lot for any passenger to take in, which is why the largest Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships have traditionally sailed seven-day itineraries — you simply need that long to take everything in. Carnival only has one ship, the Mardi Gras, in its top-class with a second one, the Celebration on the way.