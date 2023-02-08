Canadian charged with homicide in hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old girl

A Canadian man who told police he was on a company ski trip was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after police say he struck a 16-year-old girl with his car Sunday and fled the scene.

State police were called to East Crawford Avenue near Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Connellsville, Fayette County, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a female lying in the road. When they arrived, the teen was receiving CPR from medics. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance and saw a dark-colored pickup truck speeding into the oncoming lane, then onto the shoulder of the road, where it strikes the victim, then a fence and street sign, according to the complaint. The vehicle did not remain on scene.

The vehicle and driver, identified as Mark Lucic, 42, of Ontario, Canada, were located a short time later at a gas station in Dunbar Township.

Lucic told officers he was staying in town for a company ski trip and GPS led him through several small towns. He said he remembered getting a flat tire and pulling into the gas station to wait until morning to get his tire fixed, according to the complaint.

He is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, DUI, reckless driving, careless driving and other driving violations.

Lucic was placed in the Fayette County Jail, denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

TRENDING NOW:

1 police officer killed, another hurt after shooting in McKeesport; both officers identified LATEST: Chemicals released from 5 cars at train derailment site, air being monitored Recall alert: More than 400 products including sandwiches, yogurt, snacks recalled VIDEO: Massive explosion at start of controlled release of chemicals at train derailment DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts