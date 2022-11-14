Canadian comic book author charged with child cruelty following incident at wedding

Braselton police said they arrested a well-known Canadian comic book author and entrepreneur for child cruelty over the weekend.

Police arrested Body Ngoy early Saturday morning at the Chateau Elan resort in Barrow County.

Investigators said he had come to the Atlanta area for a wedding and ended up in handcuffs. Police said Ngoy kissed a child at the wedding and was charged with cruelty to children.

His attorney said what happened was nothing more than an accident.

