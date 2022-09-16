Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto
Fergal Smith
·2 min read

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell more than 1% as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3285 per U.S. dollar, or 75.27 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since November 2020 at 1.3307. For the week, the loonie was down 1.9%, its biggest weekly decline since August 2021.

It follows hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Tuesday that spooked financial markets globally and pushed the U.S. dollar sharply higher against a basket of major currencies.

"The dollar is an unstoppable juggernaut right now, with higher-than-expected inflation and an ever-more-hawkish Federal Reserve sucking capital into the United States and inflicting damage on the rest of the world economy," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Money markets expect the Fed to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next Wednesday.

The World Bank said on Thursday that the global economy might be inching toward a recession.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be particularly sensitive to the global economic outlook.

In a possible signal that investors expect a recession, the inversion of Canada's yield curve grew larger.

The 10-year yield fell 68 basis points below the 2-year yield after the latter touched its highest intraday level since December 2007 at 3.870%.

Canada's inflation data for August is due next Tuesday, with all eyes on measures of underlying price pressures.

"Market participants, burnt by Tuesday's U.S. (data)surprise ... are bracing themselves for a range of outcomes," Schamotta said.

The cautious mood spilled over to the stock market, with both Wall Street and the Toronto stock market trading lower.

"The markets are in a bit of a risk-off mode," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "The really big fear is that we're going to start to see some earnings warnings from companies as the economy starts to slow down."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.2% at 19,326.70, including declines for technology, energy and financial shares.

For the week, the index was on track to lose 2.3%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Aniruddha Ghosh and Johann Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • CME says aluminium futures average daily volumes have surged in Q3

    All of the top 25 aluminium futures volume days have occurred since April, with nearly 150 new accounts trading since May, the CME said in a statement. Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange hit a record high of $4,073.50 a tonne in early March on supply scarcity due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We have seen an increase in demand from aluminium participants to enhance liquidity and create a more robust alternative market," said Jin Chang, managing director and global head of metals at CME Group.

  • Charlotte prepares to host 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club

    One of professional golf’s biggest events, the President’s Cup, will start next week in Charlotte at the Quail Hollow Golf Club.

  • Chinese Battery Supplier to Xiaomi Hikes Prices as Costs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of China’s top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. is raising prices for small batteries used in consumer electronics like headphones that are produced by companies including Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who

  • U.S. Stocks Fall After FedEx Warning

    Major stock indexes declined as investors digested a warning of a sales shortfall from FedEx and braced for higher interest rates.

  • U.S. dollar’s rally is likely to continue. How will it impact crypto?

    The greenback's continued strength could put more downward pressure on crypto, which already suffered with bitcoin losing more than half of its value year-to-date.

  • U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in the wake of data this week showing a surprise increase in consumer prices in August, which raised concerns that high inflation was becoming entrenched. "This more or less silences those calls for a 100-basis-point hike next week," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Crypto poses threat to ‘financial stability’ of everyday Americans, Biden administration warns in new report

    President Joe Biden's administration expressed concern over recent developments in cryptocurrency markets and their impact on average Americans' financial health as it introduced a series of reports Friday outlining policy recommendations for regulating digital assets.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St on course for worst week in months amid mounting slowdown fears

    U.S. stocks tumbled to two-month lows on Friday as a slowdown warning from FedEx hastened investors' flight to safety at the conclusion of a tumultuous week. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid to levels not touched since mid-July, with S&P 500 sinking below 3,900, a closely watched support level the benchmark index has tested in recent weeks. Marking the end of a week rattled by a witches brew of inflation concerns, looming interest rate hikes and ominous economic warning signs, the S&P 500 is on course for its worst weekly percentage plunge since June.

  • Markets Are Spooked by Inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk See a Bigger Issue

    It's no secret that investors are worried about runaway inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk see deflation as the bigger threat.

  • S&P 500 could see another '10-15% correction downwards': Strategist

    Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the FedEx warning, macroeconomic challenges, and the outlook for markets.

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • Despite prohibition, El Salvador President Bukele says he will seek re-election

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Thursday he would run for re-election, despite the country's constitution prohibiting presidents from having consecutive terms. "I'm announcing to the Salvadoran people that I've decided to run as a candidate for president of the republic," Bukele said in an Independence Day speech livestreamed on public television and social media. Although the constitution forbids a president from being re-elected immediately after a term in office, the Supreme Court, composed of judges appointed by lawmakers of Bukele's party, ruled in 2021 that a second consecutive term was permissible.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Indian yoga guru's Patanjali plans to list four firms

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian consumer group Patanjali, co-founded by a well-known yoga guru, said on Friday it plans to list four group companies and increase group turnover to $12.5 billion in the next five to seven years. The producer of affordable, domestic-made goods is taking on bigger rivals such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble with plans to list its main consumer goods company, and medicine, wellness and lifestyle units. Set up in 2006, the firm's brand ambassador is Baba Ramdev, a household name whose television shows on yoga are watched by millions, with his bearded face smiling down from billboards and hoardings ubiquitous in India's villages.

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

    After a hotter-than-expected August inflation report, it is clear that the market volatility investors have become accustomed to this year is not done just yet. With the return of volatility, investors might want to once again think about where they can invest their money for a steadier stream of income. Dividend stocks are certainly one category that fits this need, as long as companies can maintain their payouts.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company has been ravaged by the bear market, but this too shall pass.