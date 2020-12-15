Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges

Peter Nygard has denied allegations of wrongdoing in previous civil litigation. - Getty

Peter Nygard, a Canadian fashion designer who has been linked to Prince Andrew, was arrested yesterday on charges of sexually assaulting dozens of teenage girls in the US, Canada and the Bahamas.

Canadian police took Mr Nygard, 79, into custody in Winnipeg after the US requested a warrant that would allow his extradition.

The criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering were announced on Tuesday by Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan, as well as by the FBI and New York City police.

Mr Nygard, who headed Nygard International clothing brand, is also facing class-action civil litigation in Manhattan, brought by 57 women accusing him of sexual misconduct over a 25-year period. He has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

In a statement, Ms Strauss said that since at least 1995, Mr Nygard used his influence and businesses to "recruit and maintain" women and underage girls for his own sexual gratification, and the sexual gratification of friends and business associates.

Sarah Ferguson (left) and Peter Nygard (right) with Princess Beatrice (bottom right) and Princess Eugenie (bottom second right).

Mr Nygard is alleged to have thrown “pamper parties” at his California home and his Bahamas properties, where he is accused in a lawsuit of luring young women with the promise of cash and modeling opportunities.

The Duke of York is reported to have stayed at the lavish Caribbean estate in 2000 with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their children.

The Times published a photograph of the duchess with Mr Nygard and princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Mr Nygard's website boasts of guests including George Bush, the former US president, Robert De Niro, the actor; Michael Jackson, the late pop singer, as well as the duke and duchess.

There is no suggestion the Duke knew of Mr Nygard's alleged criminality.

Born in Finland, Mr Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his own namesake clothing companies. He stepped down in February as chairman of Nygard International after its New York headquarters near Times Square was raided by the FBI.

A lawyer for Mr Nygard declined to comment.