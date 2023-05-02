Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

AFP

Colombia's government and National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group on Tuesday affirmed a commitment to reaching a ceasefire agreement as they met in Havana for a third round of peace talks."The best way to contribute to solutions to the conflict is to end this cycle (of talks) with an agreement for the participation of society," Pizarro continued, "to build peace with the National Liberation Army, and the ceasefire that should have as its fundamental axis that people should not suffer."