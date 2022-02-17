Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer arrested in Ottawa

One of the key organizers of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.

Chris Barber's arrest was announced during debate in the Parliament of Canada on Thursday, CBC reported.

Barber, who is a senior convoy leader, is expected to face criminal charges, according to the CBC. He has previously said in a press release that politicians have declined to engage in "serious dialogue."

The Ottawa police said that it does not confirm or deny investigations into individuals until charges have been filed, according to the report.

Trucks block a section of Metcalfe Street during a "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

"We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have [preferred] to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue."

The arrest comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday, which gives the government power to clear protests by towing vehicles, and even more direct measures such as freezing personal bank accounts.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, speaks to members of the media in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

"These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now," Trudeau said." This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting peoples' jobs and restoring faith in our institutions."

Trudeau and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti said that the move is temporary and will be geographically limited as well as in scope, and also said that the Canadian military will not intervene.

Ottawa police recently handed out fliers to truckers participating in the Freedom Convoy, demanding they leave the area.

"You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges," the flier, obtained by Fox News, reads. "The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close. That is mischief under the Criminal Code ."

