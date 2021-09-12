Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$1.46

The board of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of October, with investors receiving CA$1.46 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the first annual payment was CA$3.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$5.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 4.9% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 4.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

