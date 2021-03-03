Canadian 'incel' found guilty of murder over Toronto van attack that killed 10 people

Rozina Sabur
Alek Minassian could face a life sentence - Alexandra Newbould&#xa0;/AP
A self-described "incel" who drove a van into a crowded Toronto pavement in 2018 in one of Canada's worst attacks was found guilty of murdering 10 people and attempting to kill 16 others on Wednesday.

Alek Minassian, 28, faces a minimum of 25 years but could be given consecutive terms for each murder conviction later this month, effectively a life sentence.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Minassian was motivated by his hatred of women after becoming radicalised by an online community of like-minded men who described themselves as "incels" or "involuntary celibates" and whose sexual frustrations led them to embrace a misogynist ideology.

Minassian told police that he had been inspired by other "incels" who had used violence as a form of retribution for being spurned by women.

The attacker's defence team had argued Minassian was unable to distinguish right from wrong because of his autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Families of the victims react after the verdict in Toronto - Chris Helgren/Reuters
But Judge Anne Molloy rejected that argument as she delivered her ruling in the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto on Wednesday.

"His attack on these 26 victims that day was an act of a reasoning mind, notwithstanding its horrific nature and notwithstanding that he has no remorse for it and no empathy for his victims," Molloy said in her ruling.

"He knew it was morally wrong by society's standards," she said. "He chose to commit the crimes anyway."

Molloy ruled that he was "criminally responsible for his actions."

Minassian had already admitted to planning and carrying out the April 2018 attack, during which he drove a rented van at high speed along more than a mile of Toronto roads and pavements, indiscriminately targeting passersby.

A makeshift memorial for the victims was built in April 2018 - Lars Hagberg/AFP
He stopped his rampage only after his windshield was obscured by a splashed coffee drink, he told police.

Just prior to the attack, Minassian posted on Facebook: "The incel rebellion has already begun" and referred to American mass killer Elliot Rodger, who committed a similar attack in California.

During a police interrogation, he also described the anger he felt toward women and said this had motivated the attack. But in subsequent interviews with doctors, he gave different motives for the attack, including seeking attention.

Delivering her verdict at the end of the six-week trial, Judge Molloy said she wanted to limit the publicity that Minassian craved and referred to him as John Doe throughout her ruling.

She noted the "carnage against innocent people" in the attack was "one of the most devastating tragedies this city has ever endured, for the purpose of achieving notoriety."

