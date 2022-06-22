Inflation Surges to 7.7% in Canada, Fastest Pace Since 1983

Inflation Surges to 7.7% in Canada, Fastest Pace Since 1983
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Theophilos Argitis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiff Macklem
    Governor of the Bank of Canada

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer price inflation accelerated to a four-decade high, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to deliver more aggressive interest rate hikes in coming weeks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Annual inflation rose to 7.7% last month, up from 6.8% in April, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. That’s the highest since January 1983 and well above economist expectations for a 7.3% increase. The inflation gauge rose 1.4% from a month earlier with gasoline, hotel rates and cars among the largest contributors to the gains in May.

The average of core measures -- often seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures -- rose to 4.73%, a record in data back to 1990.

Benchmark Canadian two-year yields dropped as low as 3.269% amid a global rally in government bonds. The Canadian dollar pared losses to trade at C$1.2968 per U.S. dollar as of 8:56 a.m.

Wednesday’s report illustrates the urgency for Governor Tiff Macklem to quickly withdraw stimulus from an overheating economy amid concern price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy.

Markets are now fully pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of Canada next month, which would bring its policy rate to 2.25%. That rate is expected to reach as high as 3.5% by the end of this year. Prime lending rates offered by commercial banks are typically a little more than 2 percentage points above the policy rate.

“There was no rest for those of us growing weary of escalating inflationary pressures in May,” Andrew Grantham, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors. “The higher than expected inflation figure will have markets pricing an even greater probability of a 75bp hike in July.”

Political Fallout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has also been under pressure from opposition parties and economists to do more to stem inflationary pressures and help households offset the cost of living, though his administration has been wary of taking any new measures.

Like other countries, Canadian households are being hit by record gasoline prices, paired with surging food costs.

After a small reprieve in April, gasoline prices shot up again in May, rising 12% during the month and gaining 48% from a year earlier. Food costs rose a smaller 0.8% last month, but are up 8.8% from a year earlier.

The 7.7% annual reading may not even represent the peak, given that gasoline prices have picked up further in June.

There are also more signs that imported inflation is spilling over into domestic price gains, with the cost of services rising 5.2% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1991.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Food and energy prices factored heavily in the surprise, but the full range of core measures also accelerated -- leaving little in the way of nuance that might argue against stepping up the pace of hikes next month.”

--Andrew Husby, economist

For the full analysis, click here

Excluding food and energy costs, inflation was also up 5.2% -- a three-decade high.

The cost of living is increasing at twice average wage gains in the country, adding a major headwind to the economy.

Wednesday’s report includes updated basket weights, as well as the inclusion of used car prices for the first time. The statistics agency said the changes didn’t have an impact the consumer price index for May.

The inflation surge has made the Bank of Canada a target of criticism, with some politicians accusing Macklem of moving too slowly.

The central bank has consistently failed to anticipate the growing inflationary pressures, putting it well behind the curve on interest rates. In its last quarterly forecast in April, the central bank predicted inflation would average 5.7% in the first half of 2022.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada inflation rate gallops to near 40-year high, calls for supersized rate hike mount

    Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.7% in May, galloping past April's 6.8% and analyst forecasts of 7.4%, data from Statistics Canada showed. Inflation has now been above the Bank of Canada's 2% target for 15 months. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 1.5% from 1.0% this month and said it was ready to act "more forcefully" if needed to tame inflation.

  • Czech Rate Hawks Make Last Big Hike to Tame Raging Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapThe Czech central bank delivered what may be the la

  • Shopify unveils new tools, Twitter tie-up to beat e-commerce slowdown

    Shopify Inc has launched new tools to help its merchants sell to other businesses and on Twitter, as the Canadian tech giant attempts to shore up sales to counter a post-pandemic slowdown in online shopping. Shopify, which helps businesses set up their online stores, hit the jackpot during lockdowns as global brands and mom-and-pop stores alike turned to selling online directly to consumers while their shops were shut. With the economy reopening, however, investors are starting to question Shopify's future, sending the company's stock down 76% this year and erasing a big chunk of its pandemic gains.

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • Malaysia’s Carsome Said to Delay Singapore, US Dual Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Carsome Group, which operates a Southeast Asian used-car online marketplace, is delaying its dual listing plans in Singapore and the US on concerns that deteriorating macroeconomic conditions could dent its valuation, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks

  • Celsius Defies Fear of Implosion as Token Soars 218%

    Short Squeeze Targets Investors Who Bet Against CEL

  • Forney, Aubrey rank in top 20 hottest suburbs for homebuyers

    The Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs Forney and Aubrey rank in the top 20 hottest suburbs in the United States for homebuyers so far this year, according to an analysis by online real estate platform OpenDoor.

  • Revlon shares climb as buyout rumors follow bankruptcy filing

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.

  • The S&P 500 Hasn’t Had Such a Bad First Half Since the Nixon Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is now poised for its worst first half since Richard Nixon’s presidency.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapWith just seven trading days left until the end of June, the in

  • Dallas Cowboys Owner Scores on Billion-Dollar Natural-Gas Gambit

    Jerry Jones bought control of Comstock Resources at the depths of the gas bust, and now his stake is worth more than twice what he paid.

  • Crypto Crash: 10 Biggest Losers

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest losers in the cryptocurrency crash. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the cryptocurrency market and its current situation, go directly to Crypto Crash: 5 Biggest Losers. Cryptocurrencies have turned many people into millionaires, or even billionaires over the last several years. Bitcoin, the most […]

  • Powell says U.S. economy can handle the additional rate hikes that are coming

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. economy can handle the additional interest rate hikes that are coming.

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • Stocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell and Treasuries advanced as investors rushed to haven assets ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress where he’s expected to reiterate his commitment to curb inflation, adding to fears that the central bank’s aggressive path of interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Powell Needs to Explain Recession Risks

    If Powell comes across as hawkish then stocks could resume their sell-off.

  • Stock futures fall, crude oil plunges, bitcoin dips below $21,000

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock futures after Tuesday’s steep decline.

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.

  • BREAKING: Canadian inflation hits 7.7%, largest increase since 1983

    The increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was largely due to higher gas prices which rose 12 per cent compared to April.

  • Fact check: Fabricated statement from Donald Trump spreads online amid Jan. 6 hearings

    USA TODAY found no evidence former President Donald Trump issued a June 14 statement about the January 6 hearings.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says it's naive to think the Fed's rate hikes 'will make things good again'

    Consumers are getting squeezed at both ends, as Fed rate hikes push up borrowing costs and inflation is soaring.