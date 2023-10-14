Canadian-Israeli woman missing since music festival attack now dead, family says

A Canadian-Israeli woman who has been missing since Hamas militants attacked a music festival last weekend is dead, according to her family.

Shir Georgy, 22, went missing after Hamas ambushed the Tribe of Nova music festival, which took place in southern Israel near Kibbutz Re'im last Saturday.

Hundreds of militants from the Palestinian group had swarmed the event, killing at least 260 people and taking an unknown number of others hostage.

Georgy's aunt, Michal Bouganim, said the family is a mess and heartbroken, according to the Canadian Press. The family is also preparing to hold Georgy's funeral in Israel tonight.

"My family received the terrible news. It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the murder of our beloved Shir," Bouganim shared in an Instagram post.

People on X, formerly known as Twitter, also expressed their sympathy, including Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and former York Centre MP Michael Levitt.

Tragic news from 🇮🇱 as the family of 22 year-old, Israeli-Canadian Shir Georgy, confirms she's dead. Shir was murdered by Hamas terrorists, alongside 100s of innocent partygoers. Sending love and prayers to her family. May her memory forever be a blessing.https://t.co/WqhZGVh71j — Michael Levitt 🇨🇦 (@LevittMichael) October 14, 2023

Thinking of the family and friends of Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy who was brutally murdered at the hands of the terrorist death cult, Hamas.



May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/DDzTvWITDQ — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 14, 2023

My heart is broken for this beautiful young girl and her family. Condolences seem so inadequate in the face of such a loss. My heart is with you and your family. — dee (@dholow) October 14, 2023

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Adi Vital-Kaploun, a 33-year-old Israeli-Canadian with ties to Ottawa, was the third Canadian confirmed to have been killed following Hamas' attack.

Vancouver's Ben Mizrachi, 22, was also at the music festival and was among the hundreds of people gunned down, along with 33-year-old former Montreal resident Alexandre Look.

Around 150 people — most of whom are Canadians — have asked Ottawa for help escaping Gaza. A possible exit agreement to help Canadians and other foreigners flee Gaza through Rafah Crossing into Egypt on Saturday has fallen through.

There are 6,500 Canadians registered in Israel and another 485 in both Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza, according to Global Affairs Canada's Julie Sunday.

The combined death toll of Israelis and Palestinians killed after Hamas' attack on Israel last weekend has surpassed 2,800.