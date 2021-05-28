Canadian lawmaker caught urinating during virtual session just weeks after appearing naked in another video call

Oh, Canada.

A Canadian lawmaker has apologized after he was caught urinating during virtual parliamentary proceedings — just weeks after he appeared naked in another video conference.

William Amos, a member of parliament for Canada’s governing Liberal Party, said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday.

“Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera,” he wrote in a statement shared on his Twitter account Thursday.

Amos, who represents the Pontiac district in Quebec, added that he was “deeply embarrassed” by his actions, as well as the “distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them.”

“While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly,” he wrote.

The 46-year-old father of two also said that he would temporarily step away from his role as parliamentary secretary, and from his committee duties “so I can seek assistance.”

It’s unclear what type of assistance Amos will seek.

According to Reuters, political reporters said on Twitter that Amos was at his desk when he decided to urinate in a coffee cup, instead of pausing or ending his call.

Last month another incident involving Amos’ naked body during a parliamentary video call made headlines around the world.

On April 14 he was caught naked on camera after he “changed into work clothes after going for a jog.”

A screenshot of the incident went viral and prompted Amos to issue an apology for his “honest mistake.”

“It won’t happen again,” he added.