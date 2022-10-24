Canadian man accused of making several bomb threats to Boston hospitals and sites

A Canadian man has been arrested for allegedly making a series of bomb threats targeting several Boston locations, including Boston Children’s Hospital, police said.

Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, was charged in Canada with 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of false information and one count of failing to comply with a probation order. He was arrested on Sept. 26.

Starting Sept. 9, a series of bomb threats were transmitted online to Boston Children’s Hospital. Over the next four days, several more bomb threats were transmitted and received at the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library.

A preliminary investigation found that all of the threats were similar and appeared to have originated in Canada.

On Sept. 13, Boston Police investigators contacted authorities in Canada, including members of the Peterborough Police Service. Their investigation identified Kimble as the suspect. An arrest warrant for Kimble was issued, along with a search warrant for his residence.

Several law enforcement agencies were part of the investigation into the bomb threats, including the FBI, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Peterborough Police Service in Canada.

Kimble is currently in custody while awaiting trial in Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

