Canadian man admits smuggling pot into Beaver Island state park using a helicopter

Jul. 1—BUFFALO — A Hamilton, Ont., man has pleaded guilty to charges that accuse him of trying to fly almost 50 kilos of marijuana into a Grand Island state park with a helicopter.

Raminderjit Assi, 28, entered his plea during a proceeding before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. on Friday. Assi pleaded guilty to a single count of importation of marijuana into the United States.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Assi is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.

Federal prosecutors charged that Assi and a co-conspirator researched methods for smuggling marijuana into the United States, including by helicopter. The prosecutors said Assi and the co-conspirator then obtained a helicopter and helicopter pilot licenses.

On April 9, 2019, Assi and the co-conspirator reportedly flew the helicopter from Canada into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security investigators said the two men flew to Beaver Island State Park, on Grand Island, and dropped four red duffle bags that contained 49 kilograms of marijuana into the park.

Prosecutors said that before another co-conspirator could collect the bags, U.S. Border Patrol agents located them and seized the pot.

Radar data from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and NavCanada, showed that Assi and his co-conspirator turned off the transponder on their helicopter, failed to check-in with required towers, and failed to submit a required flight plan.

Surveillance video from the Canadian helipad where the two took-off showed they prepared and operated the helicopter at take-off and returned in the helicopter later that day. Investigators said Assi later admitted that he had flown the helicopter.