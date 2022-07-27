Canadian man arrested in Cumming in gun smuggling case

Jul. 26—A Canadian man arrested in Cumming with a backpack of 15 pistols told federal authorities he was smuggling guns from the U.S. into Canada, according to federal court documents.

According to an affidavit filed by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent,

William McDonald entered the U.S. July 15 through Niagara Falls, New York.

Around 5:10 p.m. the next day, an ATF agent saw McDonald enter the Publix parking lot on Atlanta Road in Cumming.

Agents saw McDonald meet with a person in the parking lot before driving to an island in the parking lot where a gray backpack had been discarded.

McDonald put the backpack in the passenger side of his and tried to drive away, but ATF agents detained him, according to the affidavit.

Agents searched the bag and found 13 Taurus pistols and two Glock pistols, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, McDonald told agents he entered the U.S. to pick up firearms at the request of another Canadian man.

"McDonald said that (the other man) had given him approximately $2,000 to make the trip and believed that he would receive an additional sum of money later," according to the affidavit.

McDonald told authorities he had smuggled guns at least two times prior and on this trip was to deliver the guns to an unknown person in the Ogden, New York area before being smuggled into Canada, according to the affidavit.

McDonald was charged with violating federal law related to smuggling.

McDonald's defense attorney, Keenen Twymon, did not return multiple calls for comment.

Court documents show McDonald was being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

The Times reached out to court officials for booking information on McDonald but was told that information was not publicly available.