Canadian man in Goonies house fish incident indicted on several charges

Mar. 10—The Canadian man accused of allegedly leaving a dead fish on the porch of "The Goonies" house and then stealing a boat in February was indicted on Wednesday by a Clatsop County grand jury.

According to court documents, Jericho Wolf Labonte, 35, of Victoria, British Columbia, was indicted for theft in the first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

Labonte was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was arrested by police at the Seaside warming center in the hours following a dramatic rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard in the Columbia River.