Canadian man guilty of Muslim family's murders in Ontario

A Canadian man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 killings of a Muslim family in London, Ontario after an eleven-week trial.

But the jury did not specify whether Nathaniel Veltman, 22, was motivated by terrorism when he killed four members of the Afzaal family.

Veltman ran down the family with his truck while they were walking together.

The case was the first time Canada's terrorism laws had been argued before a jury at a first-degree murder trial.

Jury deliberations are secret under Canadian law, and jurors did not have to specify whether they believed the killer was motivated by terrorism.

The 12-person jury returned the verdict after less than six hours of deliberation.

Salman Afzaal, 46, and his wife Madiha Salman, 44, were killed in the attack - along with their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Mr Afzaal's mother Talat Afzaal, 74.

The couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

The guilty verdict was delivered to a packed courtroom in Windsor's Superior Courthouse on Thursday. One person handed out tissues for those walking into court, many of whom were members of London, Ontario's Muslim community and friends of the Afzaals.

Reporters inside the room said spectators were visibly emotional as they heard the guilty verdicts being read.

