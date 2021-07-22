Canadian man pleads guilty to having 67 firearms in car near Fergus Falls

Jul. 21—A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm in the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

Muzamil Aden Addow, 30, and his co-defendant Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol officer outside Fergus Falls on Jan. 10, 2021, for speeding. According to a release, they were traveling between 95 and 100 mph in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates, and Addow provided an Ontario, Canada, driver's license with a fake name.

The officer detected the odor of marijuana and found the two occupants' statements suspicious, and so he searched the vehicle, the release states. As a result of the search, a total of 67 firearms were found and 15 high-capacity pistol magazines.

Addow pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a firearm illegally or unlawfully in the U.S. on Wednesday, July 21. Sitladeen has previously pleaded guilty in the case.