Canadian man pleads guilty to having 67 firearms in car near Fergus Falls

Hannah Shirley, Grand Forks Herald
·1 min read

Jul. 21—A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm in the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

Muzamil Aden Addow, 30, and his co-defendant Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol officer outside Fergus Falls on Jan. 10, 2021, for speeding. According to a release, they were traveling between 95 and 100 mph in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates, and Addow provided an Ontario, Canada, driver's license with a fake name.

The officer detected the odor of marijuana and found the two occupants' statements suspicious, and so he searched the vehicle, the release states. As a result of the search, a total of 67 firearms were found and 15 high-capacity pistol magazines.

Addow pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a firearm illegally or unlawfully in the U.S. on Wednesday, July 21. Sitladeen has previously pleaded guilty in the case.

