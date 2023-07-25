Canadian man posts 'Chinese police station' sign in front of local RCMP office

[Source]

A man from Cariboo, British Colombia, was captured on video placing a cardboard sign that read "Chinese police station" in front of a local Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) office.

Making a statement: The video, uploaded on Twitter on Sunday by user @RespectDaFro, depicts the resident attempting to attach the cardboard placard to a sign outside the RCMP building. Failing in his initial attempt, the individual then props the makeshift sign up in some bushes and secures it with tape for better visibility.

Commenters cheered the post, with one user calling the man a "legend" and another, a "national hero."

Foreign interference: The act comes following the recent arrest of retired RCMP officer William Majcher, who was charged on June 21 with foreign interference-related offenses on China’s behalf. Majcher is accused of utilizing his extensive network of contacts in Canada to unlawfully obtain intelligence or provide services to benefit China.

The charges against Majcher were the result of an investigation into his "suspicious activities" launched by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the fall of 2021.

Overseas stations: A report by Safeguard Defenders last year purported that the Chinese government was operating at least 102 “Chinese Overseas Police Service Centers” in 53 countries around the world. These overseas police stations were reportedly set up to monitor Chinese citizens residing abroad, including in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S.



“In general, these stations have both a good and a bad purpose,” Safeguard Defenders Director Peter Dahlin was quoted saying. “They are there to help say Chinese tourists who get into trouble, they can act as a liaison with the local police, they can help out, basically. The problem is they are not properly registered as [agents for the police] in these different countries.”

In April, two Chinese men were arrested for illegally opening and operating a police station in New York City as part of a provincial branch of China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS). “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were both charged with conspiring to act as agents of the PRC government and obstructing justice by destroying evidence of their communications with an MPS official.

