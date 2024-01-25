Canadian man runs 242 marathons in 2023, potentially setting new world record

In 2023, Ben Pobjoy, a native of Toronto, Ont., embarked on an extraordinary quest: to surpass the Guinness world record for the highest number of marathons completed by a male in a single year. The pre-existing record, held by American athlete Larry Macon at an impressive 239 marathons, stood as the ultimate challenge for Pobjoy.

After an awe-inspiring, and gruelling, journey encompassing 70 countries, one full year, and an astonishing total of 242 marathons conquered, Pobjoy now eagerly awaits authentication from the esteemed Guinness World Records organization. This decisive confirmation will solidify his rightful claim to the historic title, marking a remarkable accomplishment in the world of endurance running.

Rachel Schoutsen from The Weather Network recently had the opportunity to speak with Pobjoy, who candidly discussed the obstacles faced during the year-long journey. Unsurprisingly, the most formidable challenge was – you guessed it – the unpredictable and sometimes treacherous weather conditions that plagued his path.

Watch the interview in the video above.