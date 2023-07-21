Canadian Man Selling Restored 1981 Plymouth Gran Fury Cop Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

There aren’t many of these around…

Far too often, people who want to get into car collecting try flocking to all the “dream cars” that everyone else absolute lusts after. But it’s easy to get disillusioned once you see values for 1963 Chevy Corvette split windows and 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cudas. This is why we tell those new to the hobby or just getting back into it to find an uncommon niche and have some fun, which is what Gord Pease has done.

The man from Woodstock, Ontario scooped up a field find 1981 Plymouth Gran Fury cop car that used to be in service by Ontario Provincial Police, seeing big potential in the rust bucket, says CBC. People probably thought he was crazy, but the man had a vision he was going to see to fruition.

Twenty years later, Pease has enjoyed the fully restored police cruiser, having attended many shows in Canada and the United States thanks to his unique ride. After all, not many ’81 Gran Fury cop cars are left, so his is a bit of an oddity.

Pease had to labor to get this Plymouth into its current cherry condition. For example, the roof was shot, so he chopped it and found a good donor. The man admits just the body alone has been restored to beyond factory quality, but he seems to think the investment was worthwhile.

Many people recognize the car thanks to the Blues Brothers movies and other productions. They were popular in Hollywood back in the day, but many were destroyed during stunt sequences. And so the very thing that makes Pease’s vehicle so rare is also what makes it so iconic.

We have no idea how much Pease is selling his 1981 Plymouth Gran Fury for, but we imagine it’s not going to be cheap.

Image via CBC

