Canadian man struck by stray bullet in Whatcom County

A Canadian resident was struck in the arm by a stray bullet from an unknown source while in Whatcom County.

The incident was reported to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:15 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and it occurred in the 7100 block of Mount Baker Highway, just north of the Kendall Creek Hatchery, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies and medics contacted the 54-year-old victim from Surrey, B.C., who reported being hit in the arm by a bullet while walking to his car, Slater reported.

Medics found that the victim was in stable condition and did not need immediate medical treatment, according to Slater. The victim said he did not know where the shot was fired from and did not wish to pursue an investigation.

Deputies checked the area around where the victim had been shot, but did not find anyone shooting firearms at the time, Slater reported.