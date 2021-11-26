Canadian man who traveled to Texas for Cowboys Game missing, last seen in Deep Ellum

A 29-year-old Canadian man has been reported missing after traveling to Texas to see the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday. According to a social media post by the man’s wife, he never showed up to the game.

Aaron Tschritter was last seen on Thursday leaving the Vinty Club, at 2810 Elm St. in Deep Ellum, around 3 a.m., his wife Melissa said in a social media post Friday. He was not in his hotel in the morning and did not show up for the game in the afternoon, she said.

Tschritter is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 190 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a birthmark on his right forearm.

Tschritter has uncharacteristically made no contact with family and his phone is going straight to voicemail, his wife said. His family has checked his location, credit card statements and called 10 area hospitals for him with no luck, according to the post.

“We need everyone in Dallas to see his face,” Melissa said in her Instagram story Friday afternoon. “I need someone to come forward with a tip so we can trace his steps.”

A police report has been filed with the Dallas Police Department.