Canadian men detained in China to face trial ‘soon’ as hopes of diplomatic deal dim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leyland Cecco in Toronto
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Two Canadian men detained in China are likely to stand trial in the coming weeks, according to a state-backed newspaper, dimming hopes that a diplomatic deal could secure their release.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held without bail for more than 820 days, since they were detained soon after the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested on a US warrant in Vancouver.

On Thursday, an editorial in the state-run Global Times said they would face trial “soon”, citing anonymous sources.

“Kovrig was accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig,” the paper wrote. “They are suspected of crimes endangering China’s national security, and have already been prosecuted.”

In some cases, a guilty verdict in espionage cases can mean life in prison. China’s courts have a notorious reputation for high rates of conviction.

Canada’s foreign ministry says it is “not aware” of any timeline for the trial of the two men.

“The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told the Guardian by email, adding that consular officials continue to provide services for the two men.

Despite claims from China that the two were endangering national security, Canada maintains Beijing is conducting hostage diplomacy.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister, has previously said he believes the arrests were carried out in retaliation for Meng’s detention. The Huawei executive is currently fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. Her court hearing is expected to conclude on 14 May.

For two years, Canada has worked to build global support for its campaign to secure the release of the two. Last month, it signed a declaration against arbitrary detention, prompting anger from China.

As its options run low the Canadian government has increasingly pinned its hopes that pressure from the US could help secure the release of the men.

“Human beings are not bartering chips,” Joe Biden, the US president, told reporters last month. “We’re going to work together until we get their safe return. Canada and the United States will stand together against abuse of universal rights and democratic freedom.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong court grants bail to 5th activist, jails another

    A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to a fifth pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker but revoked bail for another, after both were charged with subversion under the national security law. Authorities say the primary was part of a plot to paralyze the government and subvert state power, as at least some of the activists had planned to vote down major bills and force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign if their pro-democracy camp had gained a legislative majority. The city’s High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Democratic Party lawmaker Helena Wong, who was one of the candidates in the primaries.

  • Huawei customer United Group considering changing telecom gear vendor

    Balkan telecoms and media company United Group is considering switching parts or all of the Huawei equipment that dominates its infrastructure to alternative providers, as it seeks to align itself with the United States government. European governments have tightened controls on Chinese-built 5G networks following pressure from Washington, which alleges Beijing could use Huawei equipment for spying. Huawei has denied being a national security risk.

  • The Insidious Threat of China’s Confucius Institutes

    Our nation has endured revolution, civil war, world war, and cold war. We have survived every kind of hardship and won. Today, we are in a new kind of war: a war of information. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) rise to illegitimate prosperity is one of the greatest threats to the American way of life, and it’s been fueled by the theft and abuse of information at every turn, from intellectual-property theft to unfair trade practices to the spread of propaganda that obscures the CCP’s intentions and covers its tracks. This is not an abstract phenomenon playing out in the remote realm of geo-politics; it is happening in blatant view of all of us. Right here in our own state of South Carolina, home to some of the nation’s greatest schools and universities, the CCP is exerting — and growing — its influence. Under the direction of top officials in the CCP’s Office of Overseas Propaganda, China has established a network of 50 so-called Confucius Institutes at American educational institutions. In 2009, Li Changchun, then head of agitprop for the CCP, called these outposts “an important part of China’s overseas propaganda set-up.” Their M.O. is simple: China gives American host institutions cash, and CCP operatives get to teach a distorted, regime-friendly history of the Chinese state to American students. Meanwhile, those same operatives get to live in close proximity to all the resources of our modern research universities, and to important inside information about the sensitive, and often taxpayer-funded, activities of our brightest minds. American institutions of higher education are not the only targets of the CCP’s influence, however. While Confucius Institutes are often headquartered on university campuses, their reach extends to every level of education. By offering Chinese teachers to schools around the country, the CCP has successfully built a series of ‘Confucius Classrooms’ at many K–12 schools around the country. For thousands of American schoolchildren today, the first exposure to China comes from carefully selected Communist apparatchiks. This is the threat that our nation faces today: An attack on truth. An attack on our institutions. An attack on our children. An attack on our way of life. America must wake up to this threat. That is why we are grateful to have led the public charge to expel the malign influence of Confucius Institutes from our state. On February 19, the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees ratified President Robert L. Caslen’s decision to close the school’s resident Confucius Institute. In addition, the university is taking critical steps to provide greater transparency about its dealings with foreign countries and partners. We welcome these developments and hope that Presbyterian College, which houses South Carolina’s other Confucius Institute, will follow Caslen’s lead. Still, the war against Communist propaganda will not be won simply by closing America’s Confucius Institutes. It demands a widespread awareness of and defense against foreign efforts to influence and undermine us. Awareness requires transparency, which means shining a light on foreign influence wherever and however it is exerted. It also requires leadership at every level, from your local school board to the Oval Office — and President Joe Biden’s “business as usual” approach to China just won’t cut it. As one of his first acts in office, President Biden revoked rules proposed by President Trump that would have put pressure on American universities to disclose their foreign ties and funding. We suggest that Biden consult with his nominee for director of the CIA, William Burns, who just last month testified in his Senate confirmation hearings that Confucius Institutes were “a genuine risk” to U.S. security, and said that if he were the president of a university or college that hosted a Confucius Institute, he would shut it down. FBI director Christopher Wray has warned that the CCP “believes it is in a generational fight to surpass our country in economic and technological leadership.” Most of us have only known a world in which our nation is without peer. But that world is a privilege, not a birthright, and unless we face up to the challenge of Xi Jinping’s Communist regime, our children will learn the hard way what the alternative is like. Those of us lucky enough to serve in Congress must work to mandate the transparent disclosure of foreign influence in our educational institutions, hold the CCP accountable for intellectual-property theft and unfair trading practices, and protect American interests. — Ralph Norman is the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s fifth congressional district. Joe Wilson is the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s second congressional district.

  • U.S. curbs on raw material exports could dent new Quad alliance's vaccine push

    The U.S.-backed Quad alliance aims to invest in India's pharmaceutical capacity as it looks to ramp up COVID vaccine output, but U.S. curbs on exports of key materials could hamper that effort, sources say. The Quad alliance, grouping the United States, Japan, Australia and India, wants to expand global vaccinations and in turn counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker.

  • Lexington man charged with two sex crimes involving minors, sheriff says

    Anyone with information about other potential incidents involving the Lexington man should call 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Chinese lawmakers endorse tighter control over Hong Kong

    China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed the ruling Communist Party’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. The measure adds to a crackdown against a protest movement in Hong Kong calling for greater democracy. The crackdown has prompted accusations Beijing is eroding the autonomy it promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997 and is hurting its status as a global financial center.

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Why Apple Car Is Likely To Follow iPhone's Playbook On Production

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is likely to use an approach similar to one it uses to make the iPhone for manufacturing its rumored electric vehicle, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company may work with a contract manufacturer after talks with some automakers did not bear fruit. For making computers, smartphones, and tablets, the Cupertino, California-based company partners with manufacturers such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, as well as Pegatron, Wistron, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX), and Luxshare. Profit margins of contract suppliers are dwarfed by those of Apple as factories are low-margin businesses. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Why It Matters: The contract manufacturing approach allows Apple to avoid expenses related to construction, salaries, training, and other sundry expenses noted Bloomberg. Last month, EV talks between Apple and Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) fell through. Apple was also said to be in discussions at the time with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA). Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (OTC: NSANY) also had fleeting contact with the iPhone maker but discussions did not reach fruition as the latter did not want to take a step down from being an automaker to a hardware supplier. Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $119.98 on Wednesday. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWho Will Emerge As Tesla's Biggest Rival By 2025?Tesla, FAANG-Led Nasdaq Rebound Unlikely To Last For Long, Wharton Professor Warns© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • American Companies Remain Silent on Chinese Court’s Anti-LGBT Ruling

    More than a dozen companies contacted by National Review remained silent when asked to comment on a recent Chinese court decision that upheld a ruling that a textbook description of homosexuality as “a psychological disorder” was not a factual error but an “academic view.” Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu issued the ruling in response to an appeal filed by 24-year-old Ou Jiayong, also known as Xixi, who first discovered the psychology textbook that described being gay as a mental disorder during her studies at the South China Agricultural University in 2016, according to South China Morning Post. The 2013 edition of Mental Health Education for College Students listed homosexuality under “common psychosexual disorders” and said that it “was believed to be a disruption of love and sex or perversion of the sex partner”. In 2017, Xixi sued the publisher of the textbook, which is used by a number of Chinese universities, and the online retailer that stocks it, JD.com. She asked that the publisher remove the reference and publicly apologize. She argued that the book was “poor quality work” as there was no scientific evidence to back up the statement. When National Review reached out to thirteen American companies and five multinational corporations that manufacture in China while also selling LGTBQ pride products, just one company — Sweden-based clothing retailer H&M — responded. H&M, which lists China and Bangladesh as its largest production markets for clothing, said the company will “continue to stand by our values and commitments” when asked to comment on the ruling and if it will continue manufacturing in China moving forward. “H&M Group works with suppliers and business partners to ensure that human rights are respected in the supply chain, based on our business relationships, leverage and operational context,” an H&M spokesperson said in a statement to National Review. “We always strive to act ethically, transparently and responsibly and we expect our Business Partners to do the same,” the statement adds. “All our business partners have to sign and comply with our sustainability commitment no matter where they are located.” Meanwhile, Nike, Disney, Starbucks, Dr. Martens, Bombas, MeUndies, Adidas, Reebok, Warby Parker, American Eagle, PopSockets, Pottery Barn, Teva, UGG, Puma, Target and Levi’s all did not respond to National Review’s request for comment on the ruling. All of the brands engage in pro-LGBT marketing efforts, particularly around “pride” month. Dan Harris, a Seattle-based lawyer specializing in matters related to doing business in China, said it comes as no surprise that American companies have not expressed concern over the ruling, which he says has likely been directly handed down from the Chinese Communist Party. “In China, the courts are not independent. They are a reflection of the Communist Party, which basically controls everything,” he said. While China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from the official list of mental disorders in 2001, Harris says the Communist Party “has taken a dim view of homosexuality for a long time and so this court decision is really no surprise.” Harris added that in light of American companies’ lack of concern over China’s alleged human rights violations, he doesn’t see the new ruling as “having much of an impact.” “Many American companies do not seem terribly concerned with the allegations and the realities of a genocide going on in Xinjiang where there are at least a million Uyghurs essentially put in concentration camps, forced labor, etc.,” he said. “Some American companies have definitely been hurt due to their association with bad elements in China, but it has not really risen to the level yet where the typical American company is going to be all that concerned with how their reputation is going to be impacted by doing business with China,” he added. Though Harris predicts that could change as the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the Beijing Winter Olympics cast a renewed spotlight on China.

  • GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market

    Retail investors are continuing to flock to the stock market, encouraged by their ability to move the markets as evidenced by the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The major online brokers continue to see rising app download activity and increased web traffic, according to a report by CNBC that cited data from JMP Securities. Popular trading platform Robinhood saw a 55% year-over-year surge in app downloads in February to top 2.1 million, indicating that amateur investors are still coming into the market. Other brokerages such as Fidelity, E-Trade and TD Ameritrade also saw elevated app downloads last month, as per the report. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Rising presence: Retail traders made their presence increasingly felt in the markets last year amid the pandemic as boredom from the coronavirus lockdowns and the industry-wide decision to drop commissions encouraged them to invest in stocks. The higher personal savings levels, stimulus checks from the government, and conversations on social media platforms like Reddit encouraged amateur investors to dabble in the stock markets and helped accelerate the retail trading boom. GameStop Saga: Shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) as well as other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) skyrocketed in January amid a rally fuelled by retail traders belonging to the subreddit channel r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. See Also: 9 Stocks That Retail Investors Loved in February March Activity: Along with GameStop and AMC Entertainment, some of the meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS) continue to see heightened retail investor interest even in March amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Photo by Focalphoto on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?Discovery Stock Is Up 123% This Year — Thanks To The GameStop, AMC Short Squeeze© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • World powers ignoring North Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus: U.N. expert

    World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana urged the U.N. Security Council to refer grave violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the International Criminal Court for prosecution. "Crimes against humanity may be ongoing," Ojea-Quintana told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

  • U.S. may label Taiwan a currency manipulator, says central bank governor

    Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the United States may label the island a currency manipulator as it has already met Washington's three main criteria for making such a decision. Yang, answering lawmaker questions in parliament, added that if this happens it would not be too serious and that there would be no immediate disadvantage for Taiwan and they did not expect to be subject to so-called "Section 301" measures that might lead to tariffs. Yang said it's important to communicate with the United States about the reasons for Taiwan's strong currency, including the U.S. quantitative easing policy and the effects of the China-U.S. trade war, which have boosted exports of Taiwan tech and expanded its trade surplus with the United States.

  • Half of French voters eye Le Pen election victory as Macron loses support of Left

    Almost half of the French see Marine Le Pen as the “probable” victor of next year’s presidential elections, a new poll suggests, amid signs the “Republican front” to block the far-Right leader at all costs is crumbling. The opinion poll by Elabe surveyed a cross section of more than 1,000 French voters and found that 43 per cent see her victory against incumbent Emmanuel Macron as “probable” while a further five per cent saw it as “certain”. The figure was seven percentage points higher than the previous survey six months ago. With the mainstream Right and Left in disarray in France, Ms Le Pen's National Rally party is seen as the main opposition force in next year's presidential elections, the poll found, with the far-Left in second place and the Right-wing Republicans limping far behind in third. The poll found that 36 per cent of those interviewed said they would “probably” vote for the leader of the anti-immigration party - up two points in six months - in April 2022 ,with the bulk of voter intentions coming from the working class. More than a third of those intending to vote for her said they intended to plump for Ms Le Pen out of anger towards or opposition against Mr Macron. Among those who voted for François Fillon, the now disgraced mainstream Right-wing candidate, in the 2017 elections, more than a quarter envisage now voting for Ms Le Pen. "It's the highest she has ever been at," said Jean-Yves Camus, a French political scientist specialised in the far-right, while adding that it was "too early to take the polls at face value". He said Ms Le Pen was benefiting from frustration and anger over the pandemic, with France on the verge of a third lockdown, but also the beheading of a French school teacher by an Islamist last October. The poll found that Ms Le Pen is seen as stronger than Mr Macron on immigration, security and tackling discrimination and violence against women, but the president beats his rival on employment, France’s place in Europe and the international stage, managing the Covid crisis and the environment.

  • Blinken says U.S.-China meeting will be 'frank'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that an upcoming meeting with China is a chance to lay out Washington’s concerns with Beijing in “frank” terms.“We intend to raise, and we will raise, the host of issues, some of which have already been touched on today that concern us."The White House announced Wednesday that Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials in Alaska next week.It will mark the first high-level in-person meeting between the two countries under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and will take place on his way back from his first overseas trip to Japan and South Korea as part of an American push to solidify alliances in Asia to counter China.Biden’s administration has started reviewing U.S. policies toward China, as the world’s two largest economies attempt to amendrelations which suffered during Donald Trump’s presidency.Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first phone call last month and appeared at odds on most issues.Discussion next week will likely focus on China's policies toward Hong Kong, its pressure on Taiwan, and its treatment of Uighurs, according to one Asia expert.The United Nations and rights groups say China has detained more than a million Uighurs in what the U.S. has deemed a genocide.Beijing denies abuses, saying facilities in the region are for vocational training and counterterrorism education.Blinken said on Wednesday China should open Xinjiang to the rest of the world, if they insist they’re not violating human rights of Uighur Muslims.China's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

  • COVID-19 is never going to end, experts say

    COVID is poised to become an endemic disease — one that is always a part of our environment, no matter what we do

  • Hungary hails Sinopharm COVID-19 shot as new infections hit a record high

    Hungary said on Thursday it was paying the equivalent of about $37.5 per dose for Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, but hailed its importance to its inoculation campaign as it reported a record rise in new infections. After criticising the slowness of the European Union's vaccination programme, Hungary broke ranks by ordering the Sinopharm shot and doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine although neither has been granted regulatory approval in the EU. A senior government official underlined the two vaccines' importance for Hungary as the latest data showed a record 8,312 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 172 deaths, though new lockdown measures were imposed on Monday.

  • A string of attacks against Asian Americans has rattled California's Bay Area. This group of 700 volunteers is taking action.

    Volunteer groups, including Compassion in Oakland, are raising awareness about these violent incidents to unify people around a positive goal.

  • Putin: US Capitol unrest was a 'stroll'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday characterized the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump as a “stroll.” Putin made the comment in a meeting on increasing investment activity, during which he said Russia is interested in stability in the United States. More than 300 Trump supporters have been charged with a range of crimes stemming from the siege, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

  • China blasts BBC report after summoning UK ambassador

    China is complaining anew about recent reporting by the BBC, days after summoning the British ambassador to Beijing to register displeasure over a recent article she penned defending press freedom. The Chinese Embassy in London posted a statement on its website Thursday saying it had written to the BBC expressing “strong dissatisfaction" and urging the broadcaster to “abandon bias, correct its mistake and report China in a objective, fair and balanced manner." On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador Caroline Wilson over her article posted on the embassy’s Chinese microblog in which she said critical reporting of China did not imply hatred or disrespect for the country itself.

  • Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia

    Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker and activist Ted Hui Chi-fung said he had relocated to Australia where he would continue campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party. The 38-year-old fled Hong Kong for Europe in December while he was free on bail on protest-related charges. Hui on Wednesday thanked the Australian government for intervening so that he was allowed to travel from London to Australia this week on a flight that was repatriating Australian citizens.