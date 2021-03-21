Canadian Michael Kovrig, accused by China of spying, faces trial

FILE PHOTO: People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The second of two Canadians detained in China for more than two years, Michael Kovrig, was due to face trial on Monday for alleged espionage, days after the United States raised its concerns over the cases during tense U.S.-China talks in Alaska.

China arrested Kovrig, a former diplomat, and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to the arrest of Meng, who remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

On Friday, Spavor, a businessman, underwent trial behind closed doors in a court in the northeastern city of Dandong, which said it will set a date later for a verdict.

Canadian and other diplomats were not allowed to attend Spavor's trial on what China said were national security grounds, a lack of transparency that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "completely unacceptable."

Observers have said the likely convictions of the two men could ultimately facilitate a diplomatic agreement whereby they are released and sent back to Canada.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of over 99%.

"Michael and Michael Spavor are innocent Canadians caught up in a bigger geopolitical dispute," Kovrig's wife, Vina Nadjibulla, told Reuters.

"Their detention is profoundly unjust and our focus must remain on securing their freedom," she said.

Spavor's trial took place as the United States and China held high-level talks in Alaska that proved to be rancorous. The United States raised the issue during the talks, a senior Biden administration official said, including its concerns that diplomats were barred from the courtroom in Spavor's trial.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe in Beijing and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Icelanders say they're excited for volcano eruption

    The eruption in the Krysuvik volcanic system does not pose any danger to the public, according to officials, and residents of nearby towns say its main effect will be to bring tourists.

  • Janice Dean on NY nursing home deaths: 'We will not stop' fighting for accountability

    FOX News senior meteorologist speaks at a memorial for New York nursing home COVID-19 victims

  • China donates 400,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Niger

    China donated 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm to Niger on Sunday, the first vaccines the West African nation has received, Niger's presidency said. Vaccinations have been slow to get started in many African countries, which are primarily relying on free vaccines from COVAX, a programme backed by the World Health Organization and other international organisations.

  • Long latent volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland

    A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life on Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (March 20)

  • Trump administration dismantled ‘safe’ border policies, Biden rebuilding process: DHS chief Mayorkas

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ the Biden administration is encouraging families not to send their migrant children along ‘dangerous’ border.

  • Sen. Duckworth: GA shootings look 'racially motivated'

    "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation.""It looks racially motivated to me," she said, adding the caveat that she is not a police officer or personally investigating the crimes.Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

  • Rumors: Orlando asking steep price in Aaron Gordon trade

    Orlando is asking for a first-round pick and a good young player for Gordon.

  • Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in custody

    Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in its custody, up from less than 4,500 just days ago, according to agency documents reviewed by CNN.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is expected to grow exponentially through this spring, which is likely to further strain the resources needed to shelter the children, setting up a crisis for the Biden administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: A CBP staffer told top administration officials last month that the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, Axios' Stef Kight reports.President Biden was also briefed in March on the need for 20,000 beds to shelter the expected increase in child migrants.The big picture: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week that the U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years" as poverty, violence and corruption in Mexico and Central American countries force people north in hopes of finding a better life.Biden in an interview with ABC News this week told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States."I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," the president said.Go deeper: Swing voters worry about child migrant buildupLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer: TASS

    Russia's ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, for urgent talks after Biden said in an ABC interview he thought President Putin was a killer who would "pay a price" for alleged U.S. election meddling - an accusation that Moscow denies.

  • Professor threatens to fail student without internet in Myanmar

    Myanmar's military has intermittently blocked internet across the country for weeks following a February 1 coup.

  • Madness ensues: Ohio star's remarkable journey continues after NCAA upset

    Ohio's Jason Preston was a sports blogger not too long ago. Now he's pulling off unlikely upsets in the NCAA tournament.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Jurors can hear evidence related to George Floyd's 2019 arrest, judge rules; trial will not be delayed, moved

    Jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin will be allowed to hear evidence related to George Floyd's arrest in 2019, a year before the fatal encounter with police.

  • Asia cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

    Asian markets faced a fresh stress test on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira lifted the safe-haven yen and blunted risk appetite, although the fallout so far looked to be relatively contained. The dollar was trading almost 15% higher on the lira at 8.3000 after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a like-minded critic of high interest rates. "Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Agbal, who had sought to instil some price stability and perception of Bank independence, now raises question as to whether the new Governor will look to lower rates while still aim to fight higher inflation," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

  • Asians are good at math? Why dressing up racism as a compliment just doesn't add up

    Can being compared to a calculator ever be funny? Fox Television AnimationThe narrative that “Asians are good at math” is pervasive in the United States. Young children are aware of it. College students’ academic performance can be affected by it. On the surface, the “Asians are good at math” narrative sounds like a compliment. After all, what’s wrong with saying that someone is good at something? But as I have explained in a journal article, there are two problems. First, the narrative is false. Second, it is racist. And in the midst of an upsurge in violent attacks against people identified as Asian, it’s worth remembering that the core of anti-Asian racism has always been dehumanization. I’m an experienced teacher and researcher of STEM education. Research tells us that racism is a part of students’ classroom experiences in these subjects. If we don’t understand how racism works – even in supposedly “neutral” areas like STEM – we might unintentionally recycle racist ideas. Debunking the myth As with many racial stereotypes, people are genuinely curious whether the “Asians are good at math” narrative could be true. There are videos on YouTube with several million views asking that question. Don’t test scores prove the narrative? In fact, they don’t. On international exams, it’s true that Asian countries are among the top performers in math. But it’s also true that other Asian nations rank 38th, 46th, 59th and 63rd. Interestingly, those top performers also lead in reading – but there isn’t a narrative that “Asians are good at literature.” Domestically, it’s the same story. Research shows considerable variation in mathematical performance among different Asian ethnic groups in the U.S. If all Asian people were innately gifted in math, we shouldn’t see this kind of variation. A better explanation has to do with education policy and federal immigration laws. Countries that invest in teacher education and high-quality curriculum do better on international tests. In the U.S., the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act gave preference to STEM professionals from Asia. That policy affected my own parents, who were able to immigrate to the U.S. under that law, not because South Asian people are naturally good doctors. ‘Mongoloid’ to ‘model minority’ So if it’s not true, why do we say it? Today, Asians are often seen as the “model minority” – hardworking, academically talented and professionally successful – but it wasn’t always that way. In the 18th century, Asian people were classified as “mongoloids,” a racist term based on the pseudoscience of craniometry. Whereas “caucasoids” (white people) were deemed full human beings with superior intellect, all people of color were considered underevolved. From the late 19th century, a new image of Asian people was born: national threat. Chinese immigrants were seen as an economic threat to white American workers, and Japan became a military threat during World War II. Asian people in the U.S. continue to experience racism even today. In fact, the “model minority” idea has always been a way to pit Asian people against supposedly “nonmodel” groups – in other words, non-Asians of color. The implication is: If Asians can do it, why can’t you? An Andrew Yang supporter, wearing a hat bearing the ‘Math’ slogan of his campaign, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in South Carolina. AP Photo/Meg Kinnard People, not robots Even though the “Asians are good at math” narrative is false, it still has a real impact on people’s lives. Like the “model minority” myth, it falsely positions non-Asians of color as mathematically inferior. It can also be a source of pressure for Asian students. But the real impact of the “Asians are good at math” narrative goes deeper. Take, for example, a scene from an episode of the long-running adult cartoon “Family Guy.” The main character, Peter, is reminiscing about taking a math exam. As the shot pans over other students, each take out a calculator from their pocket. Peter pulls out a boy with Asian features, prods him with a pencil and says: “Do math!” This might seem funny at first, but the underlying message is clear: Asian people aren’t seen as human beings; they are calculating machines. Asians are literally objectified, seen as capable of doing things at a speed and scale that “normal” people can’t do. In other words, they are dehumanized. Calculators are capable of only procedural tasks, not creativity. For Asian people, this implies that while they can succeed in the technical STEM subjects, the humanities and creative arts aren’t for them. Part of what’s going on has to do with how society understands “good at math.” Math is widely considered to be among the hardest subjects to learn. Those that can do it are often seen as “nerds.” Movies about mathematicians like “A Beautiful Mind” and “The Imitation Game” usually portray them as antisocial. Mathematicians might be considered brilliant, but they aren’t seen as “normal.” Usually we think about dehumanization in terms of intellectual deficit. For example, Americans in the 21st century still associate African American people with apes, a racist trope. What’s happening with Asian people is different but still harmful. They become hyperintelligent robots. Resisting the narrative We all can play a role in resisting this false narrative. Teachers can help by monitoring the kinds of learning opportunities they give Asian students. Do they treat them like calculators – only giving them rote procedural tasks – or do Asian students get to show their creativity and to present ideas in front of the class? To help teachers track biases, my research team has developed a free web app called EQUIP. Most people easily recognize overtly racist behavior and language. But I believe we also need to learn how to spot racism in its more subtle forms. The next time you hear someone say “Asians are good at math,” don’t hear it as a joke – hear it as racism. [ Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Niral Shah, University of Washington. Read more:What is a hate crime? The narrow legal definition makes it hard to charge and convictRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crimeWhy cash payments aren’t always the best tool to help poor people Niral Shah does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Lexus builds a one-off IS 350 with a record player in the glove box

    The latest Lexus to undergo modification for the company's marketing efforts is called the Lexus IS Wax. It, and now the IS Wax, are part of Lexus's "All In" campaign that lets influencers in creative fields loose on a luxury sedan. The goal is to put the Lexus brand in front of others in that field, even if they are largely unrelated to anything automotive.

  • Iceland: Volcano erupts near Reykjavik causing all air travel to be halted

    A volcanic eruption began in southwestern Iceland near the capital Reykjavik on Friday following thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks, the country's meteorological office said. The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, located around 30 km (19 miles) south west of the capital. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said all inbound and outbound flights from Keflavik airport in Reykjavik have been halted. It is the area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. "I can see the glowing red sky from my window," said Rannveig Gudmundsdottir, resident in the town of Grindavik, only 8 km (5 miles) from the eruption. "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said. More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014.

  • Hunters had 50-pound bag of corn and piles of dead waterfowl, Michigan officials say

    A call to a poaching hotline tipped off officials.

  • The Talk Extends Hiatus Again as Behind-the-Scenes Crisis Intensifies

    The Talk‘s rapidly expanding hiatus is veering into indefinite territory. Although unconfirmed by CBS, TVLine has confirmed that the daytime chatfest’s crisis-fueled break — which was scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 23 — has now been extended for a third time, until at least Monday, March 29. The Talk‘s initial two-day break was lengthened to six […]

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president