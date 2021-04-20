CN Rail Chief Pounces While Kansas City Southern Is in Play

Thomas Black and Derek Decloet
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian National Railway Co. offered $30 billion to snatch Kansas City Southern from a rival, spurring a possible bidding war in one of the industry’s biggest potential deals in decades.

The bid of $325 a share consists of $200 in cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares for each share of Kansas City Southern, Montreal-based CN said in a statement. Canadian National gave its offer an enterprise value of $33.7 billion.

Tuesday’s offer tops a $25 billion deal Kansas City Southern reached with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. last month.

Canada’s two biggest railroads are vying for a rail network that links their country with the U.S. and Mexico as a reworked trade alliance gets underway and the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic gathers steam. Kansas City Southern’s sprawling system connects farms in the U.S. Midwest to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. It also reaches deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s revenue last year.

“Railroads don’t come for sale very often,” Canadian National Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Our vision has been for a long time to create a very solid north-south network.”

Canadian Pacific attacked the bid in a written statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Canadian National’s proposal is illusory and inferior because it creates adverse competitive impacts and raises other serious public interest concerns,” the Calgary-based railway said. “CN’s proposal increases regulatory and antitrust risk for KCS shareholders and decreases benefits for customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

Truck to Rail

Canadian National estimated that there’s a pool of about $8 billion of annual truck freight that it could convert to rail and projected that a deal would add to earnings in its first full year. Profit could increase more than 10% when efficiency gains kick in, the company said.

The combination would create a “railroad that can really rival with truck,” Ruest said on a call with analysts. “A lot of the freight today that moves north-south is only getting a partial ride by rail or is actually moving all truck, and these are huge distances.”

Stephens analyst Justin Long expressed surprise at Tuesday’s offer, given the healthy price that Canadian Pacific had agreed to pay.

“But we think Canadian National understood the competitive challenges this deal could present, given the much broader geographic reach of the pro forma CP network,” he wrote. “The Canadian rails face-off has begun.”

Whoever doesn’t win Kansas City Southern would face a competitive disadvantage, making a bidding war likely, said Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee.

​“We believe it’s likely that CP remains engaged and may try to come back with a higher bid,” he said in a note to clients. “This clearly would stretch valuation but could be justified by the long-term growth potential of the combined entity.”

Kansas City Southern said it would evaluate the new offer and respond in “due course.” Canadian Pacific didn’t return a request for comment.

Kansas City Southern rose 15.3% to close at $295.50 in New York. Canadian National slumped 6.3% to C$138.85 in Toronto, its biggest drop in 13 months, while Canadian Pacific fell 2.2% to C$447.71.

Canadian National already has large U.S. operations, adding its Chicago-New Orleans line with the purchase of Illinois Central Railroad in 1998. The Canadian railroad overlaps with Kansas City Southern along roughly 70 miles (about 110 kilometers) in Louisiana of its 7,000-mile network and affects only five major customers, the company said. The two networks also run parallel about 40 miles apart during stretches in the southern U.S.

Canadian Pacific’s U.S. tracks don’t extend south beyond Kansas City, so it’s planned merger would give the railroad its first access to busy U.S. ports on the Gulf of Mexico.

The Canadian railroads are longtime rivals with interlacing histories. Canadian National was privatized from government ownership in the 1990s and outperformed its smaller competitor for much of the early 2000s, cutting costs and expanding its network south through acquisition.

In 2012, Canadian Pacific shareholders rebelled, backing hedge fund manager Bill Ackman in a proxy fight to replace the board and install Hunter Harrison, its rival’s former leader, to be chief executive officer. Harrison then poached Keith Creel from Canadian National. Creel is now Canadian Pacific’s CEO. Harrison died in 2017.

In 2016, Canadian Pacific paid C$25 million ($20 million) to its rival to settle a lawsuit claiming that Canadian Pacific had pilfered customer lists using employees that had moved between the railroads.

Regardless of which offer ultimately wins, it is likely to get close scrutiny as U.S. regulators study whether to approve the biggest rail merger in two decades. Canadian Pacific has already crossed swords with the U.S. Justice Department over a voting trust the company plans to use to close its deal.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“A deal would create North America’s third-largest railroad, meaning the regulatory hurdles for clearance are going to be higher than the $25 billion deal KCS accepted from Canadian Pacific. The latter combination would still be the smallest Class I railroad, interchanging in only one spot. KCS interchanges with Canadian National in Springfield, Illinois and East St. Louis, Missouri.”-- Lee Klaskow, BI transportation analyst

Click here to read the research.

Canadian National also plans to use a voting trust, which would hold shares of the new entity and allow control to change hands before gaining regulatory approval. In both proposals, the U.S. and Canadian railroads would operate independently while awaiting government sign-off.

Either deal would also face a question over whether a purchase of Kansas City Southern, the smallest of the major U.S. railroads, should be subject to a tougher U.S. standard adopted in 2001 for railroad mergers. The Surface Transportation Board, which has final authority, had exempted Kansas City Southern from the new rules, which require a transaction to benefit the public and improve service. The Justice Department, in an advisory role, had urged using the higher standard.

Both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific expressed confidence that their proposals would be approved regardless which standard is used.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising Canadian National, while Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern. BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are Canadian Pacific’s financial advisers.

(Updates with statement from Canadian Pacific and closing share price. An earlier version of this story corrected Canadian Pacific’s stock movement in premarket trading.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Full Steam Ahead for Kansas City Southern; Tobacco Stocks Fall on Regulation Fears

    Tuesday was not a good day for stock market investors, as major market benchmarks were broadly lower on the day. Just when investors had thought that the railroad company's merger with Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) might go through as planned, another rival north of the U.S. border stepped in to shake things up.

  • CN bids $33.7B for Kansas City Southern, tops $25B proposal

    A bidding war is breaking out for Kansas City Southern, with Canadian National Railway making a $33.7 billion cash-and-stock offer for the railway. The bid trumps a $25 billion cash-and-stock proposal made by Canadian Pacific last month. Last year the three countries entered into a revamped regional trade pact, negotiated by President Donald Trump, that is expected to encourage trade and investment across North America.

  • Battle For North American Rail Dominance Breaks Out In Canada

    Kansas City Southern is the object of a bidding war between Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway.

  • Chevron (CVX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX) closed at $103.26, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include: Antero Resources, Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips and Bloomin' Brands

    Zacks.com featured highlights include: Antero Resources, Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips and Bloomin' Brands

  • Dow Jones Slips As Boeing Weighs, But Coca-Cola Gains; Here's Why GameStop Is Soaring

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased from record highs Monday, as Boeing weighed but Coca-Cola rose. Elsewhere, GameStop soared while Tesla skidded.

  • Is MP Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • College Foreign Cash at Risk as Senate Targets China’s Clout

    (Bloomberg) -- A broad attempt by Congress to stem China’s influence could put at risk research collaborations and funding that U.S. universities count on by subjecting some foreign gifts and contracts to national security reviews.Senators are seeking increased oversight of grants and contracts to universities from overseas as part of a bipartisan package of legislation designed to increase U.S. competitiveness with China in science and technology.The proposal would give U.S. national security officials new authority to scrutinize foreign gifts and contracts of more than $1 million to schools if the funding is related to research and development of “critical technologies” and provides access to material nonpublic technical information.The American Council on Education said it identified about 700 contracts and gifts that were reported to the Department of Education worth $1 million or more in 2019 that could potentially be subject to national security reviews under the proposal. The trade group said the proposal could “severely hinder” international research collaborations.Although funding from any overseas source would be subject to scrutiny, the target of the measure is clear.“We don’t allow people who are running for public office, or who are in public office, to accept money from China,” said Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “Why would we allow these institutions that engage in this important enterprise of educating Americans, why would we allow them to be influenced by money from the Chinese Communist Party?”The proposal comes as there is a growing bipartisan sentiment in Congress to confront the challenge of China’s growing economic and diplomatic power. It is included in a bill being worked on in the Foreign Relations Committee that is expected to be part of a package of legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness on a variety of fronts. They plan to introduce the measure soon, and Schumer has said he wants the Senate to pass it in the coming weeks.U.S. Education Department data show that China sent $226 million to colleges in the U.S. between July 2019 and last September, the most of any country. That was followed by England, with $202 million, Australia at $170 million, Canada at $158 million and Saudi Arabia with $131 million.Reviews would be conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as Cfius, an interagency panel led by the Treasury Department that examines foreign acquisitions of American businesses. The panel has the power to impose conditions on investments it reviews or recommend that the president block them.In addition to scrutinizing funding tied to technology research, the panel would gain the power to look at gifts and contracts that carry conditions such as faculty employment. Cfius would have to report to Congress whether there are “foreign malign influence or espionage activities” aimed at obtaining research and development knowledge from universities or “secrets related to critical technologies.”The Council, the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Medical Colleges sent a letter Tuesday to the Foreign Relations Committee to opposing giving Cfius such sweeping authority. Doing so, it said, “would damage U.S. research and our economic competitiveness.”Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez of New Jersey said the Cfius provision was the product of a weeks-long negotiation between him and Risch aimed at gaining bipartisan support. Risch said Republicans are unlikely to support the broader package if it’s not included.“We think that we’ve struck a sweet spot,” Menendez said.The Education Department has long required schools to report contracts with or gifts from the same foreign source worth $250,000 or more. But the Trump administration last October accused educational institutions of “pervasive noncompliance” with disclosure rules and said it had uncovered $6.5 billion in previously unreported financing that came from countries including China and Russia.And under former President Donald Trump, the Justice Department started its China Initiative to counter economic espionage, a campaign that in part focused on so-called non-traditional collectors of information like academic researchers who are in a position to transfer technology overseas.In January, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was charged by the Justice Department for failing to disclose to the Department of Energy millions of dollars in funding that prosecutors said came from China.The congressional proposal to review foreign donations is intended to identify and stop just that kind of activity, said Richard Sofield, a lawyer at Wiley Rein LLP in Washington who works on Cfius reviews.“What the government’s been concerned about is these non-traditional collectors coming over here and exploiting that free give-and-take in the academic environment to acquire information and technology that gets brought back to China, and used to advance China’s goals,” he said.Research ProjectsBut Terry Hartle, a senior vice president of the American Council on Education, said the proposal risks damaging scientific innovation in the U.S. A foreign pharmaceutical company that is developing a vaccine would need Cfius approval to partner with a U.S. university to run a clinical trial, he said.“Giving the federal government prior approval on research projects that are not funded by the federal government is unprecedented,” Hartle said.Jim Lewis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington agreed the U.S. should be paying attention to national security risks around China’s reliance on American universities to learn advanced technology. But he said existing counterintelligence and export-controls laws are probably more appropriate tools rather than Cfius.“There’s a real problem, but this probably isn’t the fix,” he said.In addition to direct funding, colleges often depend on foreign students who pay the full price of tuition. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions, the number of international students at U.S. campuses has declined.Even before the pandemic, foreign enrollment dropped as the Trump administration tightened rules on student visas, and universities worry about further discouraging students from other countries. About one-third of international students are from China.Rich DeCapua, founding president of the Global Alliance for International Student Advancement, a nonprofit that helps develops best practices for colleges to recruit and retain international students, said scrutiny of foreign funding could further damage an already deteriorating enrollment pipeline.“Chinese students are now looking at institutions in Europe and more Canada more favorably,” he said. “There could be an inverse, an unfortunate side effect that legislation meant to make us more competitive with China makes us less competitive with other countries because of the view of the unwelcomeness of the United States.”Risch said the bill isn’t aimed at students:“What it’s designed to do is to eliminate the malign influence that cash has when it comes to influencing people’s decisions.”(Updates with letter from college trade groups in the 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why CN Rail Outbid Rival CP for K.C. Southern

    Apr.20 -- Canadian National Railway has offered to buy Kansas City Southern for about $30 billion, eclipsing the amount set under the target company’s previous agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway. Canadian National CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest discusses the factors behind the bid on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Boeing Stock Falls As Dividend Hopes Fade, CEO Gets Key Backing

    Boeing is unlikely to reinstate its dividend soon as cash flow remains negative, while the CEO got a vote of confidence.

  • Netflix Plunges After Pandemic Boom Shudders to Near-Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- The boom Netflix Inc. enjoyed during the pandemic came to a dramatic halt on Tuesday, when dismal subscriber growth sent its shares plunging as much as 13%.The streaming service added just 3.98 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing Wall Street’s estimate of 6.29 million and its own forecast of 6 million. The current quarter will be even more challenging, with Netflix predicting 1 million new customers -- a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from Covid hibernation, but few expected it to stall so dramatically. The first quarter of 2020 had been the strongest in company history, with 15.8 million new customers, and Netflix’s pace was still surprisingly brisk in the fourth quarter.The latest three months, in contrast, marked the slowest first quarter since 2013, when Netflix added about 3 million customers.Netflix blamed a “Covid-19 pull-forward” effect in 2020, meaning the pandemic supercharged its growth while everyone was stuck at home and needed something to watch. Now that’s taking a toll on its 2021 results. A lack of new shows also contributed to the slump, the company said. Unlike the previous quarter, Netflix didn’t have as many hits such as “Bridgerton” or “The Queen’s Gambit.”Production SnagsThe company’s output slowed in the first quarter due to fallout from the pandemic, which led to production delays. Netflix was able to sustain its release schedule for the first several months of Covid lockdowns because it had already finished many shows. But movies and programs that were supposed to be in production last March, April and May had to stop, leading to the current shortfall.Netflix rejected the idea that competition factored into its slowdown, noting that its growth slowed all over the world. Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock don’t compete with Netflix in many markets.Still, it’s facing more rivals than ever, and some of the services are less expensive than Netflix, which raised its U.S. prices in October.Better ShapeDespite the slowdown, Netflix is in the strongest financial position in its history. It reported net income of $1.71 billion, more than double a year ago, and generated free cash flow of $692 million during the quarter. While some of this is due to the curbs in production, it also reflects a stronger foundation. Its streaming service is profitable in many new markets, such as South Korea.Earnings amounted to $3.75 a share last quarter, ahead of the $2.98 estimate. Netflix plans to reduce its debt and will buy back $5 billion of shares.Europe continues to be a bright spot for Netflix. The streaming service added 1.81 million customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, leading the company. “Lupin,” a French heist thriller, was the service’s most popular new series in the quarter.Netflix fell as low as $480 in extended trading, which would be a 2021 low. The stock had risen 1.6% this year through the close Tuesday in New York.(Updates with more on previous results in fourth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to fix a subscriber figure.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is Rising on Earnings, as Altria Falls

    Philip Morris’s CFO says that the Food and Drug Administration’s target of reducing combustible cigarette consumption dovetails with the company’s own—to move people to reduced-risk products.

  • UK gov't triggers national security scrutiny of Nvidia-Arm deal

    The U.K. government has intervened to trigger public interest scrutiny of chipmaker's Nvidia's plan to buy Arm Holdings. The secretary of state for digital issues, Oliver Dowden, said today that the government wants to ensure that any national security implications of the semiconductor deal are explored. Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of U.K.-based Arm was announced last September but remains to be cleared by regulators.

  • Investors turn to growth stocks' results after strong earnings start

    On the heels of blockbuster earnings from major U.S. banks, investors are focused on whether an upcoming batch of earnings from major technology-related companies can sustain the season's early momentum. Estimated year-over-year first-quarter earnings growth for S&P 500 companies rose to 31% from 25% in the past week, based on Refinitiv data, driven by last week's stronger-than-expected results from Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other banks. Tuesday brings results from stay-at-home winner Netflix Inc, which is part of the FAANG group of high-profile tech-related names.

  • Companies can't stop talking about higher costs

    First quarter earnings season is less than a week old, but the biggest theme management teams are talking about is clear — higher costs.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Earnings, Economic Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second day as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern over the continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results.The S&P 500 extended its slide from an all-time high, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. All eyes will be on whether an anticipated rise in profits will bring with it forecasts for stronger growth ahead. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. plunged in postmarket trading as its first-quarter subscriber growth fell short of the average analyst estimate.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Elsewhere, the dollar rose for the first time in seven sessions, while the Treasury 10-year yield dropped to the lowest level in more than five weeks.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 decreased 0.7% at 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.8%The Russell 2000 dropped 2%The Stoxx Europe 600 sank 1.9%The MSCI World index dipped 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2035The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 108.09 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.731%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $62.44 a barrelGold climbed 0.5% to $1,779.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Home where Harriet Tubman likely learned 'how to navigate and survive' discovered in Maryland

    The house, owned by Tubman's father Ben Ross, was discovered amid a search that began in November 2020.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain