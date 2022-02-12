Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.73

Canadian National Railway Company's (TSE:CNR) dividend will be increasing to CA$0.73 on 31st of March. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.7%.

Canadian National Railway's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Canadian National Railway was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 3.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Canadian National Railway Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.65 to CA$2.93. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Canadian National Railway has been growing its earnings per share at 8.3% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Canadian National Railway's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Canadian National Railway Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Canadian National Railway that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

