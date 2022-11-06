Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.85

Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (TSE:CNQ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.85 on 5th of January. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Canadian Natural Resources was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 26.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 67%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Canadian Natural Resources Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.42 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$3.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Canadian Natural Resources has been growing its earnings per share at 37% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Canadian Natural Resources' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Canadian Natural Resources (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

