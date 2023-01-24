Canadian neo-Nazi found guilty of promoting hate online

A Canadian man calling for “non-stop Nazism” was found guilty of willfully promoting hate Monday.

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput authored a 2017 article for far-right publication the Daily Stormer titled “Canada: Nazis Trigger Jews By Putting Up Posters On Ch—k Church,” according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The editorial reportedly glorified reports of neo-Nazi posters pasted to a bus stop in British Columbia and mocked a Holocaust survivor as an “oven-dodger.”

Sohier-Chaput — who authored his article under a pseudonym and claimed it was satire — reportedly called for “non-stop Nazism, everywhere, until the very streets are flooded with the tears of our enemies.”

The 36-year-old author’s lawyer argued the term Nazi is used liberally and said prosecutors should have brought forth experts to define the term.

Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro rejected that suggestion and “wholly” dismissed the claim that Sohier-Chaput’s article was published in jest as “a waste of judicial resources.”

The judge also ruled a call for “non-stop Nazism everywhere” was an appeal for anti-Semitic violence. Calling Sohier-Chaput “extremely dangerous to the public,” Del Negro ordered the defendant to be walked out of the court handcuffed, the CBC said.

A new defense lawyer, Antonio Cabral, is expected to represent Sohier-Chaput when he returns to court Wednesday to determine bail conditions, possibly including restricted internet access. The defendant will be sentenced May 11.

“It’s appalling that he can go anywhere in the world and hide behind anonymity with a keyboard,” Del Negro said.

Cabral told reporters his client “looked shocked” by the guilty verdict. Sohier-Chaput — who’s reportedly authored up to 1,000 stories for the Daily Stormer — faces up to two-years’ incarceration, the Montreal Gazette reports.

A report on his psychological well-being will be considered in sentencing.