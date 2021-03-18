Canadian officers showed 'flagrant disregard' for Meng Wanzhou's rights, then covered up with 'absurd' evidence, her lawyer says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Young in Vancouver
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US and Canadian authorities colluded in an illegal detention, search and interrogation of Meng Wanzhou, which they then tried to cover up in an abuse of process that can only be remedied by setting her free, a lawyer for the Huawei Technologies Co. executive told her extradition hearing on Wednesday.

In blistering opening remarks to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, Meng's lawyer Tony Paisana accused Canadian border officers and police of showing "flagrant disregard" for her rights, then giving evidence that was "less than truthful" and even "absurd".

The argument represents a key platform of Meng's two-year battle to thwart the American bid to have her sent to New York to face fraud charges, in a case that has infuriated Beijing and spurred a monumental shift in Chinese relations with the US and Canada.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Meng's lawyers say Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers acted at the behest of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to covertly obtain evidence to support their fraud case.

But Canadian government lawyers representing US interests in the case said in a filing there was no evidence of US misconduct, and that Canadian police and border agents did not abuse their powers.

Paisana was scathing about the officers' actions, before and after Meng was arrested at Vancouver's airport on December 1, 2018.

He said they deliberately ignored a court order to "immediately" arrest Meng and instead delayed doing so for three hours, during which she was questioned and her electronic devices seized, in an illicit use of their powers to aid the US investigation. They then engaged in "crafting" their notes to obscure their actions, deliberately stopped making records of the process, he said.

"The RCMP and CBSA had a duty to her [to] act honourably and transparently", and not to engage in subterfuge, Paisana said.

"The authorities failed in these duties, at times miserably," he said, and were motivated by a desire to "appease and otherwise comply with demands from the FBI". Their actions spanned the spectrum from "negligence and casual indifference ... to flagrant disregard" for Meng's rights, Paisana said.

Paisana said that officers who have testified to the extradition hearing gave "less than truthful testimony ... bordering on the absurd".

And in an "unprecedented act", retired RCMP sergeant Ben Chang had refused to testify about his actions involving Meng's electronic devices and his communication with the FBI, Paisana said.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Canadian government lawyers said there was "no basis for a claim of misconduct by US authorities" and "equally no evidence that the RCMP or CBSA misused their powers".

"The evidence instead demonstrates that the communications between US and Canadian authorities were legitimate exercises of their respective authorities. There is no evidence that US authorities directed or improperly influenced Canadian actors. Information was shared in a lawful manner," the filing said.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC by lying to a banker in 2013 about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, putting the bank at risk of breaching US sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. She denies the charges.

Paisana said the provisional arrest warrant for Meng, issued by a Canadian judge on November 30, 2018 after a US request, was obtained on the basis of false or misleading claims - that Meng was a fugitive avoiding travel to the US because she was aware of the charges against her, that her stopover in Vancouver represented a unique opportunity to capture her, and that she had "no ties" to Canada.

But in fact, he said, Meng was a "global traveller" with extensive connections to Canada who had repeatedly and recently visited Vancouver.

The indictment against Meng was sealed, and there was no way she could have even known of the charges, let alone tried to avoid them, said Paisana. But this was a "discoverable fact" for RCMP Constable Winston Yep, who had provided an affidavit in support of the warrant, and later arrested Meng.

Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday. She is wearing a GPS tracker on her ankle to monitor her movements. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP alt=Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday. She is wearing a GPS tracker on her ankle to monitor her movements. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP

Paisana read a transcript of Meng's conversation with Yep after he told her at the airport that she was being arrested.

"You're saying I committed fraud in the United States?" Meng had asked.

Paisana said Meng's surprised response "poignantly" demonstrated her ignorance of the charges, and that she did not understand what was happening to her.

As for Meng's supposed absence of ties to Canada, Paisana said Yep had sworn to this without knowing that she owned two homes in Vancouver.

In its request for Meng's arrest, the US had depicted her trip to Vancouver as a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to arrest her, said Paisana. But Meng had travelled to Canada six other times in 2018, as recently as October 5 that year.

Meng had also travelled the world in the year of her arrest, including numerous other places with US extradition treaties.

It was therefore "extremely misleading" to suggest it would have been otherwise difficult to arrest Meng, if not in Vancouver on December 1, 2018, said Paisana, as on that very trip, Meng had been due to travel onwards to Mexico, Argentina and France. All three are extradition treaty partners with the US.

The protracted extradition fight may be reaching its end game. This phase of hearings will last until April 1, before a final stage of arguments and committal hearings scheduled for April 26 to May 14, after which Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes will decide whether to release Meng or approve her being sent to the US for trial.

But the final decision on whether to extradite her will be up to Canada's justice minister, and appeals could drag out the process for years.

The claims of illicit collusion and a cover-up represent one part of a four-pronged argument by Meng's lawyers, that she has suffered an abuse of process that must be remedied by freeing her.

They also claim she is the victim of a political prosecution, citing remarks by former US president Donald Trump that he would "certainly intervene" in her case if it helped the US strike a trade deal with China; that US authorities misled the BC court about the facts of the case; and that the US has no jurisdiction over Meng's activities in a foreign business transaction, since she is a Chinese citizen, HSBC is not a US bank, and the 2013 meeting took place in Hong Kong.

China's government has repeatedly called for Meng to be released. In the days after her arrest, Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and accused them of espionage. Ottawa regards them as hostages taken in retaliation for Meng's arrest.

Meng has been living under partial house arrest in a C$13.2 million (US$10.6 million) mansion, one of the homes she owns in Vancouver.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Locked-down Spaniards seethe with envy as Germans flock to Mallorca

    Tens of thousands of Germans are planning last-minute Easter getaways to Spain's sun-kissed islands, leaving many Spaniards, who are not allowed to do the same because of a travel ban, upset. "It makes absolutely no sense that in Spain we can't move between regions but any foreigner can come in ... and spread infection," said Emilio Rivas, 23, who lives in Madrid. The young tax assessor wanted to get out of town for the holidays but must instead stay home because Spain banned travel between regions over Easter to avoid a repeat of a spike in contagion seen after an easing in restrictions over Christmas.

  • How Asian Americans encounter racism in Iowa

    Discrimination is happening against Des Moines' Asian community — even if it's not visible to the public, said Amanda Lovan, civic engagement lead for Iowa Asian Alliance.Driving the news: A suspect in Atlanta, Georgia was charged with murder and assault after allegedly shooting and killing eight people — six of whom were Asian women.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePolice are still investigating if the shooting was a hate crime.What's happening here: Aggravated assault cases against Asians in Des Moines actually decreased from 33 in 2019 to 24 in 2020, according to data from DMPD.Yes, but: Lovan said people in the community are hesitant to file a report — making their experiences invisible.In the last year, Lovan said her friends shared these racist encounters with her: An Asian American woman was outside a carwash off Indianola Avenue when someone called her a slur and told her "go back to your own country."A driver threw an egg at an Asian American woman by Double Dragon in Des Moines last month.The bottom line: Even if Asians in Iowa haven't experienced the violent assaults making headlines in larger cities, racism still exists here, Lovan said. Plus: The model minority myth places Asian Americans on a fake pedestal that erases their struggles and is used to excuse racism against other marginalized groups.As in: If Asians can succeed in America, so can Black people, Latinos, etc.This racist thinking robs us of our humanity and makes it easier for the public to ignore acts of violence against minority groups.The bigger picture: We can become better allies by acknowledging others' humanity and by supporting Asian-led nonprofits like the ones Lovan lists here.Linh's take: My mom asked me a few weeks ago if she should buy mace after seeing national news about attacks. My heart feels heavy.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Accountant testifies he saw Honduras president take bribes

    A Honduran accountant testified Tuesday that he fled Honduras because he felt his life was in danger after witnessing two meetings in which an alleged drug trafficker paid bribes to now- President Juan Orlando Hernández in 2013. At one Hernández was given $10,000 and at another the amount was $15,000, the accountant said. The accountant said he felt fear seeing Hernández and a drug trafficker sitting at the same table.

  • Eyeing 2022 elections, Republicans jockey for Trump's blessing

    Speaking before a crowd of mostly maskless, white and older voters in this rural Washington county south of Seattle, four Republicans last week made their case for trying to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican congresswoman who voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol. One after another, the candidates used their 15-minute pitches to tout their unshakable loyalty to Trump. Off the stage, the candidates said in interviews they all want his blessing to replace Herrera Beutler, a 10-year incumbent, in Washington’s third congressional district next year.

  • U.S. prosecutors seek life for Honduran president's brother on drug trafficking conviction

    U.S. prosecutors will seek life in prison next week for the brother of the sitting Honduran president and former Honduran congressman, Juan Antonio Tony Hernandez, who was convicted of drug trafficking and related weapons charges in October 2019. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said Tony Hernandez "played a leadership role in a violent, state sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy," along with his brother President Juan Orlando Hernandez. President Hernandez has denied the allegations and he has not been charged with a crime.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's president dies aged 61 after Covid rumours

    Covid-sceptic John Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks.

  • Explainer: Why more migrant children are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border

    The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top officials said this week, a rise that includes an increase in unaccompanied children. The Biden administration has struggled to house the growing number of children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left the kids stuck in jail-like border facilities for days. Republicans have blamed Biden for relaxing immigration policies, while some Democrats are concerned about conditions in facilities and why children are being held for so long.

  • Hungarian government sees no scope to ease coronavirus curbs yet

    The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in Hungary by the end of March the latest, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding there was no room to ease lockdown measures yet. Gergely Gulyas told a briefing that the government was still planning a phased reopening of the economy, which will depend on the scale of COVID-19 vaccinations. Orban, who faces elections in early 2022, wants to immunise as many people as he can quickly, to be able to reopen and jump-start the economy, which shrank by 5.1% last year.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Australian police boss suggests app to prove sexual consent

    A senior Australian policeman suggested on Thursday a phone app be developed to document sexual consent in a bid to improve conviction rates in sex crime cases. New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent. Fuller said the number of sexual assaults reported in Australia’s most populous state was increasing while a prosecution success rate of only 2% stemming from those reports showed the system was failing.

  • Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec's rights

    The actions of Canadian and American authorities during the arrest of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies “spanned the spectrum from negligence to casual indifference” of her rights, defense lawyers told an extradition hearing Wednesday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Despite headwinds, House set to OK Dems' immigration bills

    Democrats seem poised to claim victory in the House’s first votes this year on immigration, but moving legislation on the divisive issue all the way through Congress to President Joe Biden is an uphill fight. The House was set to vote Thursday on one bill giving over 2 million young “Dreamer” immigrants and others full legal status and a chance for citizenship. A second measure would do the same for around 1 million immigrant farm workers.

  • U.S. subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks

    The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it has served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States to see if they pose a national security risk. "Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement. The subpoenas will gather information to "allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and U.S. national security."

  • Eight People Killed in Shootings That Targeted Atlanta-Area Massage Parlors

    21-year-old male arrested in string of shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women

  • Austria's Kurz and allies seek 'correction' on EU vaccine distribution

    Kurz and the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia and Croatia last week wrote to the heads of the European Commission and Council, saying the distribution was not happening in line with national populations as had been agreed. Kurz's opponents have accused him of trying to deflect blame away from his government for the relatively slow pace of vaccinations. The EU has a mechanism for redistributing doses left when others do not take up their full pro rata allocation, and the Commission has said it is up to member states to decide whether they want to go back to a strictly population-based method.

  • Two jurors dropped in trial of Derek Chauvin over murder of George Floyd after city’s $27m settlement

    Court will rule this week on whether to delay the trial or move it to a different city

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Archaeologists find dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments

    For the first time in 60 years, Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments, pieces of parchment that date back to around the first century. The more than 80 fragments were found inside a cave in the Judean Desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday. Also discovered in the cave were an intact woven basket believed to be 10,500 years old and the 6,000-year-old mummified skeleton of a child. The Dead Sea Scrolls are ancient Jewish religious manuscripts that were first discovered in the 1940s and 1950s, and are some of the earliest known copies of Biblical texts. It is believed the newly found scrolls were hidden in the cave by Jewish rebels fleeing a Roman advance. The parchment fragments feature Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum, including the verse, "These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates." Joe Uziel, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's Dead Sea Scrolls unit, told The Associated Press that Biblical texts are not "static," and the slight differences picked up in different scrolls are "important." When those details are added up, he said, it allows historians to "understand a little bit better" how the Biblical text came into its Hebrew form. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentEurope and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.Will the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?