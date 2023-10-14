Canadian Pacific Holiday Train 2023 schedule announced with 13 stops in Wisconsin

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is rolling into Wisconsin again this year with 13 stops across the state.

The dazzling tradition -- complete with its glowing lights, holiday decorations, and musicians -- will return Dec. 3 - Dec. 5.

Scheduled stops include:

December 3

Sturtevant: 6:45 p.m. arrival (7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. event) - Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Ct

Caledonia: 8:05 p.m. arrival (8:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. event) - Railway crossing at 11402 County Road G

December 4

Wauwatosa: 4:00 p.m. arrival (4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. event) - Harwood Avenue railway crossing

Hartland : 5:30 p.m. arrival (5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. event) - Railway crossing at Cottonwood AvenueOconomowoc: 6:40 p.m. arrival (6:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. event) - South Silver Lake Street railway crossing

Watertown: 7:50 p.m. arrival (8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. event) - Brandt Quirk Park parking lot adjacent to CPKC tracksColumbus: 9:05 p.m. arrival (9:15 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. event) - Amtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington Street

December 5

Portage: 1:15 p.m. arrival (1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. event) CPKC yard adjacent to Averbeck Street

Wisconsin Dells: 2:30 p.m. arrival (2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. event) - Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street

Mauston: 4:00 p.m. arrival (4:15 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. event) - Division Street railway crossing

Tomah: 5:25 p.m. arrival (5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. event) - Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue

Sparta: 6:40 p.m. arrival (6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m. event) - Corner of S. Water Street and Milwaukee (south side of CPKC tracks)La Crosse: 8:25 p.m. arrival (8:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. event) Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street

The Wisconsin stops are part of the Holiday Train's tour through Canada and the United States. The event also helps community food banks. CPKC makes a donation at each stop, and encourages others to donate.

Since its inception in 1999, the train reportedly has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for food banks across North America.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Canadian Pacific 2023 Holiday Train schedules 13 stops in Wisconsin