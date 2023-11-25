Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rolls Through South Bend on Fundraising Mission

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train traveled through South Bend, Indiana, early on Saturday, November 25, as part of its annual journey across the US and Canada to raise money for local food banks.

“One major advantage of working the midnight shift? Getting to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train as it rolled into town this morning!” the South Bend Police Department wrote on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The train was set to arrive in Bensenville, Illinois, on Saturday evening.

The Holiday Train is traveling across the US and Canada November 20 until December 19 to support food banks around North America. It has raised more than $22.5 million and 5 million pounds of food since its inception in 1999, according to the CPKC website. Credit: South Bend Police Department via Storyful

