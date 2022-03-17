Canadian Pacific to lock out employees in 72 hours if talks with union fail

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway will lock out its employees in 72 hours if there is no agreement with a union, the company said on Wednesday, a move that would potentially disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

CP has commenced work stoppage contingency plans and will gradually work to wind down its Canadian operations, unless the parties come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration, the company said.

The company said it had tabled an offer to address issues of wages, benefits and pensions but it was rejected by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) union on Wednesday.

"Delaying resolution would only make things worse. We take this action with a view to bringing this uncertainty to an end," CP's chief executive officer, Keith Creel, said.

TCRC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Canada, Russia and Belarus are one of the main sources for the world's potash, a key input required for producing nitrogen-containing fertilizers.

Concerns about fertilizer supplies have peaked since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanction on Belarus.

Canadian federal mediators are assisting the two sides in talks and the government is encouraging both parties to consider making the compromises necessary to reach a fair deal, Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr said in a statement.

The Canadian government can seek to pass legislation that would order workers back to their jobs if they strike.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Stitt targeted unions in State of the State address, but legislature avoids major action

    During his State of the State address last month, Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized teacher unions for pushing liberal curriculum theories and keeping school buildings closed, while erroneously claiming union dues are automatically withdrawn from teacher paychecks without their approval.

  • Dozens of major shareholders push Starbucks on its handling of union activity as company faces labor board complaint

    NLRB complaint this week alleging Starbucks retaliated against employees seeking to unionize in Phoenix coincides with letter from major shareholders about the company's approach to growing unionization efforts.

  • Severstal Gets Kremlin OK to Pay Debt, Says Citi May Block Transaction

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian steel and mining company Severstal has received permission from Moscow to make a $12.6 million interest payment due Wednesday on its dollar bonds, but the firm warned that paying and transfer agent Citigroup Inc. may refrain from processing the transaction.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 2, Dozens InjuredUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock

  • WRAPUP 2-Abramovich flies into Moscow as yachts are seized and caviar banned in hit to Russia's rich

    Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich jetted into Moscow on Tuesday as the Spanish government seized more assets belonging to Russia's rich and the EU banned exports of caviar and luxury goods. Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday after taking off from Istanbul in his private jet, according to FLIGHTRADAR24 data. A source familiar with the matter said he was not in Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

  • Sanctioned Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was further exposed on Wednesday as the sanctions-hit country teetered on the brink of its first default on international debt since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow is due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it sold in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • Japan Inc hikes pay by more than 2%, not enough for a big economic boost

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top firms have offered pay rises of more than 2% at annual wage talks that wrapped up on Monday, marking an uptick from the previous year but still falling short of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's request for a bigger increase to spur growth. Kishida, who has called for a wider distribution of wealth, pressed companies to boost pay by 3% or more at the annual "shunto" spring wage talks with unions. The average increase for big companies won't be known for a few more days, but economists said it looked likely to be north of 2%, a bump from last year's eight-year low of 1.86%.

  • The Starbucks CEO is out. His successor could decide the fate of union efforts

    Starbucks is poised to get a new CEO — and the pick could signal whether the company takes a hostile stance or welcoming approach toward sporadic unionization efforts at its coffee houses.Why it matters: Starbucks’ reputation as a benevolent chain is on the line — and the fate of the labor movement’s attempt to get a foot in the fast-food door is at stake.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced Wednesday t

  • Starbucks Illegally Retaliated Against Pro-Union Workers, Labor Officials Allege

    One worker was suspended and another lost her job.

  • Lexington, firefighters union agree to new 3-year contract that includes raises

    The Lexington council is expected to approve it this week. Here are the details.

  • Starbucks Retaliated Against Pro-Union Staff, NLRB Alleges

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated federal labor law by putting union supporters under surveillance and retaliating against them, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint filed on Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks t

  • Minneapolis' Troubles Have Just Begun

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The Minneapolis teachers strike entered its second week with some apparent movement by the school district on union demands but no discernible end in sight. In time, a settlement will be reached. While teachers will likely receive much of what they want, the repercussions […]

  • US unions see unusually promising moment amid wave of victories

    Labor strategists hope wins will turn into a larger trend but acknowledge it won’t be easy as corporations fight fiercely against unionization A Starbucks barista in Buffalo, New York, helps out the local Starbucks Workers United in Mesa, Arizona, in February. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP The recent, much-publicized wave of union victories in the US at companies as varied as the giant coffee chain Starbucks, trendy outdoor outfitters REI and media group the New York Times is spurring hopes tha

  • Louisville Starbucks workers move to form union, part of national effort in coffee chain

    A Starbucks coffee shop in Louisville on Factory Lane could join a national push among store employees to unionize.

  • Starbucks to be led by Howard Schultz again as US workers push to unionize

    Schultz will be CEO of coffee chain for a third time, while workers across 27 states petition to hold unionization votes Howard Schultz was CEO of Starbucks from 1987 to 2000, and then again from 2008 to 2017. Photograph: Robert Sorbo/Reuters Starbucks’ former leader Howard Schultz will replace chief executive Kevin Johnson as the coffee chain deals with a wave of unionization drives among its baristas. The shakeup in leadership, announced on Wednesday, comes as Starbucks workers across the coun

  • Council concern over COVID vaccine bonuses stalls Marion union contract

    The contract would give a "lump sum payment" of $1,000 for each union employee "that is fully vaccinated and up to date" with the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • UPDATE 4-Starbucks’ Schultz to return as CEO Johnson retires amid union battle

    Starbucks Corp's longtime former Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz will return to lead the company for the third time, taking over as interim CEO and driving strategy for dealing with a growing union drive at U.S. cafes. Current chief executive Kevin Johnson will retire, and Starbucks will look for a new leader, the company said on Wednesday.