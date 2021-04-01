Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $379.29 per share and the market cap of $50.7 billion, Canadian Pacific Railway stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Canadian Pacific Railway is shown in the chart below.





Because Canadian Pacific Railway is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.63% annually over the next three to five years.



Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Canadian Pacific Railway has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Canadian Pacific Railway's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Canadian Pacific Railway over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Canadian Pacific Railway has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $5.8 billion and earnings of $13.552 a share. Its operating margin of 44.32% better than 97% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Canadian Pacific Railway's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Canadian Pacific Railway over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Canadian Pacific Railway is 8.2%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Canadian Pacific Railway's ROIC is 11.45 while its WACC came in at 4.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Canadian Pacific Railway is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Canadian Pacific Railway stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

