Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Canadian Pacific Railway Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Canadian Pacific Railway had CA$8.38b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

TSX:CP Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

A Look At Canadian Pacific Railway's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Canadian Pacific Railway had liabilities of CA$1.67b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$13.1b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$45.0m as well as receivables valued at CA$795.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CA$13.9b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Canadian Pacific Railway is worth a massive CA$43.1b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1, Canadian Pacific Railway uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 7.6 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. If Canadian Pacific Railway can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 16% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Canadian Pacific Railway's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.