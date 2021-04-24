U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues

The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam
·1 min read

(Corrects that STB decision is to uphold waiver, not approve merger)

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Saturday welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's (STB) decision to uphold a 2001 waiver it granted to Kansas City Southern being applicable to the merger of the two companies.

The two companies will proceed with an application under the standards in the STB's pre-2001 major merger rules, according to a statement by Canadian Pacific.

The STB, charged with the economic regulation of various modes of surface transportation, primarily freight rail, on Friday confirmed that the waiver it granted to Kansas City Southern in 2001 is applicable to the proposed friendly combination of the two companies.

Both companies expect the STB's review to be completed by the middle of 2022.

The STB updated its merger regulations in 2001 to introduce a requirement that Class I railways in the United States have to show a deal is in the public interest.

According to the regulator, the merger would result in the smallest Class I railroad, based on U.S. operating revenues and also result in few overlapping routes.

CP had agreed to buy Kansas City Southern in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada in March.

Canadian National Railway Co made a competing bid of $33.7 billion for Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, after which CP said it will not raise its bid. Its Chief Executive Keith Creel said that bigger rival Canadian National's offer is "not a real deal."

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Update: Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    The quarterly results for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ( TSE:CP ) were released last week, making it a good time to...

  • CN and CP engage in war of words in fight over Kansas City Southern merger

    CN and CP have called the opposing offers for Kansas City Southern "illusory and inferior" and "deliberately misleading."

  • Senior U.S. lawmaker warns against railroad industry consolidation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Friday the potential acquisition of the Kansas City Southern freight railroad should set off "alarm bells" about industry consolidation. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said the deal could spark a "new wave of railroad mergers that stifle competition and trigger industry-wide consolidation." "Wall Street will make money from railroad consolidation, but the U.S. economy and workforce will be worse off for it," he said in a statement.

  • What Rotation? Some Winning Covid Stocks Thrive Amid Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of the stay-at-home trade has been greatly exaggerated.Vaccines and declining Covid-19 infection rates in the U.S. were supposed to spell doom for last year’s best performing stocks amid a rotation into companies poised to benefit from the return to life as usual. While that’s played out for much of the group, the opposite is happening in some corners of the market.Shares of furniture makers, home-improvement retailers and outdoor recreation companies continue to soar to new heights with few signs that the surge in demand that propelled sales over the past year is abating. RH, the purveyor of $4,000 couches, has jumped 54% this year. RV retailer Camping World Holdings Inc. is up 65%.The reasons why were on full display this week as first-quarter financial results poured in. Swimming pool supplies company Pool Corp. and rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. were among companies that smashed Wall Street estimates. Both cited growing demand fueled by behavioral changes related to the virus as well as government stimulus, prompting higher forecasts for the rest of the year.“Our customer base is experiencing robust, broad-based shopping patterns that provide significant opportunities for growth,” Hal Lawton, chief executive officer of Tractor Supply, said on the company’s earnings call. “These types of trends can simply be described as once-in-a-generation.”Millions of vaccine doses delivered in the U.S. were supposed to unleash a wave of pent-up demand at places like movie theaters and gyms that were hard -- if not impossible -- to access last year. While that’s been true in many cases, habits formed during the peak of the crisis are proving to be longer lasting than many had anticipated.The other big factor is a red-hot housing market helped by low mortgage rates and a relocation from cities to suburbs. That continues to drive demand for everything from home furnishings to materials needed for construction and remodeling.The trends behind most of these stock rallies are likely to continue well into 2022, according to Cristina Fernandez, an analyst with Telsey Advisory Group. She expects strong results from Home Depot Inc. and Lowe’s Cos Inc. in coming quarters thanks to pent-up demand from do-it-yourself customers and professional services.Spending HabitsOf course, many of last year’s biggest winners have lost billions in market value this year as investors brace for slower growth. Netflix Inc. showed this week that huge subscriber gains clocked in 2020 are proving difficult to maintain. The stock sank 7% on Wednesday after reporting about 4 million new subscribers in the first quarter, the weakest start to a year since 2013. The stock is now trading around the level it was in July.Netflix’s results were seen as a potential harbinger of similar results for others like Peloton Interactive Inc., whose 13% decline this week was its worst since February. After gaining more than five-fold in 2020, the maker of stationary bikes and treadmills has tumbled 33% this year. Amazon.com Inc. results on Thursday will be closely watched for signs of slowing growth in e-commerce and web services sales.With Americans’ savings still flush from missed spending opportunities and stimulus, the near-term leadership of the stock market may very well be determined by where they choose to spend it. Goldman Sachs strategists including Arjun Menon and David Kostin raised their recommendation on consumer-discretionary stocks to “overweight” in a note on Thursday as excess savings meet the continued reopening of the economy. They expect the group will experience the largest positive earnings revisions of any sector.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix Stock Is Stuck In a Rut. How It Could Become a Surprise Reopening Play.

    Netflix shares are down 14% from their recent high, but bulls argue that the streaming giant’s real growth is still to come.

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • French astronaut set to make history on ISS

    Astronaut Thomas Pesquet is about to make historyas the first ever French captain of a spaceship"… the crew is happy, the crew is in great shape, in high spirits. Their families are here at the Cape, and everything is fine. We're trying to enjoy our last few days on Earth before leaving the planet for six months."Location: Cape Canaveral, FloridaPesquet and three other astronauts will soon launch into spaceCourtesy: ESAas part of NASA's SpaceX mission aboard the Crew Dragon capsulePesquet participated in his first ISS mission from November 2016 to June 2017Courtesy ESA/NASA"Right now, I'm in shape physically. I think in physical terms, it will go very well. However mentally, it's more challenging. It's more difficult because we know what we're exposing ourselves to. The first time we went, we were leaving for an adventure. We knew it was going to be difficult because we've been told so, because we're imagining it and we are able to understand it. But we don't really know quite how difficult it will be, or exactly what or when it will get difficult. The second time, we know exactly what we're getting ourselves into. When you've already run a marathon, you know that it will hurt. It's exactly the same this time."

  • Caitlyn Jenner: What are her politics and what has the reaction to her campaign for governor been?

    Reality TV star announced plans to take on Gavin Newsom in possible recall

  • A North Carolina city council fired a man for 'white privilege and entitlement' after he refused to address a Black woman by her professional title

    The man, a volunteer on the zoning commission, refused a Black woman's repeated asks for him to address her as "Dr." instead of "Mrs."

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Newly acquired Jakub Vrana scores 4, Red Wings top Stars 7-3

    Jakub Vrana scored four goals in a game for the first time to help the Detroit Red Wings rout the Dallas Stars 7-3 Thursday night and match their total number of wins from last season. Detroit picked up its 17th victory in its 49th game, a year after winning 17 of 71 games in the previous pandemic-shortened season. “We aren’t in the playoffs, but we’re trying to play the best we can every night and try to build something," Vrana said.

  • Oscars 2021: Final predictions for all 23 categories

    Who will win (and who should) at the 93rd Academy Awards. It isn't easy choosing between Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield for supporting actor.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces