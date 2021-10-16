Canadian pastor defiant as judge orders him to parrot 'medical experts' from pulpit: 'I will not obey'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Brown
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXCLUSIVE: The Polish-Canadian pastor who has been jailed for holding church services in Calgary, Alberta, said he will refuse to obey a court order mandating him to publicly echo the established opinions of medical experts regarding COVID-19.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was sanctioned by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain to 18 months of probation, according to a written ruling released Friday.

The ruling is the latest development in Alberta's ongoing legal battle against Pawlowski, who faced a civil contempt charge for holding church services in violation of a court order forbidding organizing, promoting or attending an "illegal public gathering."

He faced another contempt charge for repeatedly ejecting armed officials attempting to inspect his sanctuary for COVID-19 compliance, for which he first drew international attention.

CANADIAN PASTOR ARRESTED ON TARMAC OVER COVID RULES SAYS POLICE CONFISCATED LUGGAGE, SNOOPED LAPTOP

In addition to tens of thousands of dollars in costs and fines, one condition of Pawlowski's probation requires him to parrot "the majority of medical experts in Alberta" regarding social distancing, mask wearing and vaccines, even when he speaks in church.

"The final term of his probation order will be that when he is exercising his right of free speech and speaking against [Alberta Health Services] Health Orders and AHS health recommendations, in a public gathering or public forum (including electronic social media), he must indicate in his communications the following," wrote Germain, who appended a script:

"I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms."

Pawlowski told Fox News he has no intention of complying with Germain's sanction, which he condemned as "unconstitutional," "illegal," and a clear instance of "compelled speech like in China and North Korea."

"This crooked judge wants to turn me into a CBC reporter or CNN reporter, that every time that I am in public, every time I'm opening my mouth, I am to pray their mantra to the government," he said.

Pawlowski said the judge's condition is "without precedent" in Canada, an assertion echoed by his lawyer, Sarah Miller, who described Germain's sanction as "bizarre" and "likely unconstitutional" under Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees freedom of expression.

"This is totally and wholly new as far as sentencing goes, as far as I can see or as far as I am familiar with," Miller told Fox News. "I've never heard of any kind of probationary period which includes conditions that compelled certain speech. It seems highly unusual and rare."

Miller said it remains unclear how and to what extent Pawlowski's speech will be monitored for compliance, but noted there appears to be no caveat protecting what he says from the pulpit.

"They're telling me what I can and cannot preach," Pawlowski said. "They're telling me that every time I want to address the public, I have to spew their lie first in order for me to deliver my message. That's China. That's North Korea."

Germain, a former politician with the Alberta Liberal Party, also issued an extensive and personal rebuke to Pawlowski in which he speculated that the pastor wants to be punished.

Prosecutors for Alberta Health Services (AHS) were seeking 21 days in jail for Pawlowski, but Germain said he decided against such a sentence because "it would be a slap on the wrist that will make him a martyr."

Germain also said Pawlowski "taunted me to imprison him" with his statement before the court in September, when he claimed to be "a political prisoner of conscience" and denounced Canadian politicians as "liars, hypocrites and cheaters."

Pawlowski told Germain that if he intended to imprison him as AHS was demanding, he should also imprison Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who apologized in June after being caught violating his own health regulations 24 different ways during one private dinner with members of his cabinet.

Germain singled out Pawlowski's denunciation of Kenney, claiming he viewed it as evidence of the pastor's "fervent desire that I martyr him by giving him a little more jail time to add a little more gasoline to the anti-mask, anti-vaccination fire."

ARRESTED CANADIAN LEADER'S STARK WARNING TO US ON BIG GOVERNMENT: ‘YOU CANNOT TAKE YOUR FREEDOMS FOR GRANTED'

Germain took particular umbrage at Pawlowski's speaking tour throughout the United States over the summer, during which he met with lawmakers and warned audiences that Western governments increasingly resemble the communist regime in Poland he fled as a young man.

Footage from the trip, the justice claimed, was evidence that "Pastor Pawlowski oozes hubris, while relishing in his notoriety."

Pawlowski, whose probation also forbids him from leaving the province, suggested to Fox News that Germain's attitude and sanctions prove the point he was trying to make throughout his U.S. tour.

"When I grew up under the boots of the Soviets, the courts like this were called 'show courts,'" he said. "It was to show that the government can do with you whatever they want, and there is nothing you can do about it. And it's just to scare the public, telling you, ‘See, we can finish off anyone we want.’ They're terrified of the truth."

"I'm not hiding. I'm not a criminal. I said I will not obey this court order. I refuse to obey a crooked judge's order. He's not a judge, he's a political activist," he added.

The Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

Since the pandemic, other churches throughout Canada have faced imprisoned pastors, locked facilities, steep fines and continued interference from government officials.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • 'Highway robbers': How a trip to buy farmland ended with police taking all his cash

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.

  • Decorated NYPD officer charged with murder after fatally shooting ex-GF’s new lover

    A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer caught in a deadly love triangle has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her ex-girlfriend’s new lover on Wednesday. What happened: Yvonne Wu, 31, who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, allegedly broke into the Bensonhurst home of her ex-girlfriend, Jenny Li, before shooting her and her new lover, Jamie Liang. Li, 23, reportedly arrived home with Liang, 24, around 5 p.m. Wu, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly broke into the residence at 19th Avenue and 79th Street through an unlocked back door.

  • Now 41, killer of 4-year-old boy granted parole on 11th try

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • Lazy crane operators making $250,000 a year exacerbating port crisis, truckers say

    LONG BEACH, California — Crane operators who belong to a powerful union and earn up to $250,000 a year transferring containers from ships to trucks are worsening the supply chain crisis that threatens Christmas by goofing off on the job, frustrated truckers told the Washington Examiner.

  • 'The Only Exit': Where Soldiers Are Dying After Sexual Assaults

    SEOUL, South Korea — ​The soldiers were driving back to the South Korean air force base after dinner and drinks on March 2. In the back seat, Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram could be heard repeatedly begging her male colleague​, Master Sgt. Chang Dong-hoon, to stop sexually assaulting her. “Can you please stop ​it,” she said, according to the conversation recorded by the car’s dashboard camera. What came after was the latest example of South Korea’s persistent struggle to rid its military of sex crimes​,

  • Woman Raped On El Train In Upper Darby While Others Stood Around And 'Did Nothing': Police

    Matt Petrillo reports.

  • Scottish Dunes Trump Promised To Protect On His Golf Course Are Ruined

    Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene has Zoom call silenced after 'irrelevant' impeachment testimony during hearing of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller

    Georgia Rep. Greene used her testimony on behalf of Lt. Col Scheller to call for the impeachment of President Biden, which the judge ruled as irrelevant.

  • Former police chief charged in Capitol riot requests to defend himself in order to expose 'corruption' of FBI investigation into attack

    Prosecutors say he has ties to the far-right extremist group Three Percenters. The judge said those who represent themselves have "a fool for a client."

  • 'Lawless city?' Worry after Portland police don't stop chaos

    A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them. Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem. “The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.

  • State Police Major Crime Unit investigating incident in Merrimack

    A major police investigation was underway Friday afternoon in Merrimack.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • Analysis: Beirut street battles may spell even darker times

    The most powerful men in Lebanese politics have been in charge for decades, some since the early 1970s. Now, they’re in a desperate fight to cling to positions and wealth as Lebanon takes hit after hit, grappling with one of the world’s worst economic meltdowns in decades and the aftermath of an explosion that ripped through the capital a year ago, killing more than 215 people. The gunbattles that raged for hours on the streets of Beirut this week were the latest manifestation of the willingness by members of the country's ruling class to fight for political survival at any cost.

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say

    A Texas man charged with participating in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump threatened his teenage son and daughter with violence if they reported him to police, according to federal investigators. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, faces five federal criminal charges, including bringing guns to the Capitol and using physical force and the threat of physical force against his children to stop them from providing information to investigators. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich held a pretrial hearing in the case on Friday.

  • 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at NASCAR-themed nightspot near Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Police said an altercation in a popular NASCAR-themed bar near the speedway led to the shooting outside.

  • Three Michigan women face voter fraud charges tied to 2020 election

    Three women face voter fraud charges connected to the 2020 election in Michigan.