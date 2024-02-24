Canadian PM Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with deputy PM and defence minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that he has arrived in Kyiv. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Defence Bill Blair are accompanying him.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trudeau on Facebook

Quote: "Two years after the Russian regime launched its invasion of Ukraine, Canada’s support for the Ukrainian people remains steadfast. To reaffirm that support, I’m in Kyiv with Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair. We’ll be able to share more updates later – so keep checking back," Trudeau said.

Trudeau is one of several top officials who have arrived in Kyiv on the second anniversary of the full-scale war. These include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also arrived.

Background:

On the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale war, Canada announced new sanctions against Russia.

On 21 February, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said that Canada is continuing to look into the possibility of sending CRV7 rockets which were destined for disposal to Ukraine.

