Canadian PM visits indigenous community after snubbing earlier invitation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the indigenous community of Kamloops where the remains of 215 children were found in May at a former residential school, apologizing for not coming sooner. The visit followed strong criticisms directed at Trudeau for ignoring an earlier invitation to the community on the first national day of truth and reconciliation on September 30, and instead going on a family vacation.