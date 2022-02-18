Canadian police arrest 70 at truck protest in Ottawa

Associated Press

Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away vehicles Friday in Canada's besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. One officer had a minor injury, but no protesters were hurt, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said. The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began in the morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.