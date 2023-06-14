Canadian police arrest man on charge of threatening Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Authorities have arrested a fourth man accused of threatening the life of Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Calgary police arrested Tony Stromberg, of Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday. Police said he "made repeated threats over Twitter, via email and in phone calls to Sheriff’s Office employees."

"Stromberg used the name 'Condor Calabasas' in his emails, which included threats to murder the sheriff and his family members," according to sheriff's office spokesman Andrew Gant. "In a follow-up email in March, Stromberg wrote that he had made an 'obviously much more credible threat' but was disappointed that 'not one police car let alone FBI car has pulled up to my house.'"

He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death. He is expected to face charges in Canada instead of being extradited to Volusia County.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Canadian man arrested for threatening Mike Chitwood