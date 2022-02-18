Canadian police begin arrests in trucker protests

Ottawa police announced Friday it has begun arresting some of those involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Ottawa's police chief resigned earlier this week, after being criticized for taking a hands-off approach to the demonstrations.

What they're saying: "There is a large police presence on Nicholas Street, protesters are being advised to leave immediately," the Ottawa police said. "Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested."

"We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful," the police added.

The police also announced charges for some of the protesters.

Catch up fast: Ottawa police on Wednesday issued a notice to protesters, advising them that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, is committing a criminal offense and could be arrested.

Police warned that protesters "may be arrested and charged with criminal offenses including but not limited to mischief, and potentially charged with a variety of other non-criminal offenses."

A secured area was established on Thursday to ensure that "designated places (Parliament, Government buildings, critical infrastructure etc) are protected."

Ottawa police said people could not travel within that area.

