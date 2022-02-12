Canadian police remove protestors from border crossing

After six days, Canadian police began removing protestors at the Ambassador Bridge -- a key commercial crossing for goods between Canada and the U.S. The blockade disrupted auto plants, costing the industry an estimated $700 million. Kris Van Cleave reports.

