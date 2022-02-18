Canadian police start arresting Ottawa protesters
Police began arresting protesters Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions. (Feb. 18)
One of the leaders for the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.
'Freedom Convoy' president Tamara Lich has been arrested by police in Ottawa, according to online reports.
Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, exclusively sat down with Yahoo Finance Editor-In-Chief Andy Serwer to give his take on the trucker protests in Canada.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday warned truck drivers blockading the downtown core to depart or face arrest in crackdown seeking to end a three-week-old protest over COVID restrictions. Interim Police Chief Steve Bell vowed "to take back the entirety of the downtown core and every occupied space" in "coming days." Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino accused extremist groups of helping organize protests in Ottawa and at U.S. border crossings and repeated suggestions that some actors wanted to overthrow the Liberal government.
Truckers in Canada's capital Ottawa remain defiant saying they won't leave until COVID restrictions are lifted across the country. FOX's Alexis McAdams has the latest.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police began towing trucks from central Ottawa on Friday and stepped up arrests of protesters in a bid to end a trucker-led movement that has blockaded Canada's capital for three weeks and embarrassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. The protesters have lined heavy trucks outside parliament and Trudeau's office, and Ottawa police, fearing escalation or violence, had sought to disperse them with fines and threats. By Friday, after a night of heavy snow, officers had set up 100 road blocks near the protest site to deny people access and starve it of new supplies, like food and fuel.
Here's the latest for Wednesday, February 16th: West sees no sign of Russian pullback; Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on; Biden orders release of Trump White House logs; Popular pastry delights carnival goers and gondoliers alike.
Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions aren't budging and bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown. (Feb. 17)
Canada's House of Commons canceled its work on Friday amid rapidly increasingly signs police were about to begin breaking up the three-week protest by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's Covid-19 restrictions.
Representatives for a group of truckers blockading Canada's capital over COVID-19 restrictions are calling on protesters to defy government orders to vacate the area. (Feb. 16)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday declared a national emergency over the ongoing protests, which have caused gridlock.
