Canadian police start arresting Ottawa protesters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police began towing trucks from central Ottawa on Friday and stepped up arrests of protesters in a bid to end a trucker-led movement that has blockaded Canada's capital for three weeks and embarrassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. The protesters have lined heavy trucks outside parliament and Trudeau's office, and Ottawa police, fearing escalation or violence, had sought to disperse them with fines and threats. By Friday, after a night of heavy snow, officers had set up 100 road blocks near the protest site to deny people access and starve it of new supplies, like food and fuel.