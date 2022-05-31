Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces legislation freezing the sale of guns
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced legislation that would put a freeze on buying, selling or importing handguns.
SOPA ImagesA French journalist has been killed in eastern Ukraine as Russian troops have moved into a crucial city in the Donbas. Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff died after being hit in the neck while sitting in an evacuation vehicle which came under fire.“Journalist, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Monday. “On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot. I sh
A diver captured the picture of frustration in the waters of Port Phillip Bay, as a crab spent several minutes trying to open a shell, before eventually giving up.Diver and keen photographer Jules Casey regularly documents what she sees below the waves of Port Phillip Bay, in Victoria, Australia.On May 28, she posted the footage of the crab’s ultimately unsuccessful mollusk mission to her OneBreathDiver Instagram account, with the caption: “A sand crab found a shell underneath the sand. He excitedly dug it up. Then for the next five minutes desperately tried to get it open.”The captions continues, “Finally he admits defeat and abandons the shell”. Casey added: “the look of frustration on his tiny face is priceless.” Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful
A week after the massacre in Uvalde and nearly 10 years after the shocking school shooting in Sandy Hook, people are asking: What can be done about gun violence in the United States? Research finds mass shootings to be a uniquely American problem, but legislation to limit access to weapons rarely moves forward. Could it be different this time? NBC’s Garrett Haake reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.
A bipartisan group of Senators is expected to meet this week to discuss a path forward on gun legislation in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. The measures under discussion include red-flag laws, background checks and gun storage requirements. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses the latest from Capitol Hill.
Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker who has held the post for 30 years, was reelected Tuesday for a seventh four-year term with the minimum number of votes required and despite multiple crises plaguing the nation. The new legislature is being ushered in as Lebanon remains in the grip of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling class, which has been running the country since the end of the civil war. To most Lebanese, Berri, an 84-year-old former warlord, is a symbol of this entrenched sectarian-based political system and ruling class, which continues to hold despite rising discontent and the newly elected, reform-minded lawmakers.
President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, as visitations begin for the 21 killed at an elementary school there. While the President is pushing for gun control legislation, some are calling for an investigation into police response on that day.
Pride flags and protest signs are lining the walls of Seattle Pacific University, where students have now passed 150 hours of a sit-in demonstration. This is all in response to the school's Board of Trustees reinforcing a ban on hiring LGBTQ+ employees last week.
No priests will be ordained this year in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, but 10 new deacons have been, including these four in Broome County.
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's new legislature narrowly elected veteran Shi'ite Muslim politician Nabih Berri for a seventh term as speaker of parliament in its first session on Tuesday. Berri, 84, won 65 votes in the 128-member parliament, where the role of speaker is reserved for a Shi'ite Muslim under the sectarian political system. It was the slimmest majority ever won by Berri, reflecting the make-up of a new parliament in which the Iran-backed armed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah and its allies lost the majority they won in 2018.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a move to freeze the sale and transfer of handguns in the country as part of a strict gun control proposal introduced by his government on Monday. The proposal would also create a new red flag law, which would allow a court to prohibit people deemed a threat from…
The Frankfurt offices of Deutsche Bank AG and its asset-management subsidiary DWS Group were searched by authorities on Tuesday over allegations of greenwashing at DWS.
Storm Agatha is expected to dissipate over Mexico, South Korean superstars BTS will visit the White House and more news to start your Tuesday.
STORY: The new legislation, which resurrects some measures that were shelved last year amid a national election, comes just a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in their classroom in Uvalde, Texas.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the new measures were needed as gun violence was increasing."We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter," he said.The handgun freeze would contain exceptions, including for elite sport shooters, Olympic athletes and security guards. Canadians who already own handguns would be allowed to keep them.Authorities do not expect a run on handguns in anticipation of the freeze, in part because they are so heavily regulated already, an official said in a briefing.
"We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse," Trudeau said.
Police say multiple officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Rockford Casino on Rockford's east side.